From ESS News Clean Horizon has updated the methodology behind its Storage Index, which estimates the revenue potential of BESS across Europe, to better reflect project economics under real-world market conditions. The revised index replaces its previous assumption that every battery captures the highest-value market opportunities with a model based on average installed capacity. It accounts for competition between assets, existing deployment levels, and the volume of capacity and ancillary service markets available. The consultancy also updated its COSMOS simulation platform to optimize operations ...

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