Partnership connects real-time inventory intelligence with AI-driven global carrier execution across 350+ carriers and 4,000+ delivery services.

Metapack, a ShipStation Global brand and leader in ecommerce delivery management, was today named a strategic partner for delivery management by OneStock, a leading provider of AI-driven Order Management Systems (OMS). The partnership connects OneStock's inventory orchestration with Metapack's global carrier network, giving enterprise retailers a single stack from order placement through to carrier selection, label generation, and branded returns.

Bringing together OneStock's unified view of inventory, sourcing intelligence and customer promise, with Metapack's carrier network, dynamic delivery options and AI-powered delivery analytics tools, the partnership enables retailers to make promises at checkout knowing that they can be met in execution.

"Metapack's strength has always been its ability to give enterprise retailers access to the world's most extensive carrier network through a single integration," says Mark Honeyben, SVP Managing Director of Europe at ShipStation Global. "This partnership with OneStock adds advanced technical capabilities that ensure every delivery promise is grounded in operational reality. Together, we're giving retailers the confidence that what they promise at the Buy button is a promise they can actually keep at the front door."

Metapack processes more than a billion shipments annually through its network of 350+ carriers and 4,000+ delivery services, with AI-powered intelligence that helps retailers predict delivery exceptions and optimise carrier performance in real time. It is part of ShipStation Global, which serves more than 3 million customers and moves over 3 billion shipments per year. OneStock supports highly complex retail environments through AI-powered configuration, enabling business users to react to changing situations fast, while also offering full product extensibility to support any commerce scenario.

How It Works

The combined stack covers every stage of the fulfilment journey:

Checkout: Real-time, location-aware delivery options backed by live inventory data, giving shoppers ETAs they can rely on.

Real-time, location-aware delivery options backed by live inventory data, giving shoppers ETAs they can rely on. Orchestration : OneStock routes each order to the optimal fulfillment source whether a store, distribution centre, or vendor minimising split shipments and shipping costs.

: OneStock routes each order to the optimal fulfillment source whether a store, distribution centre, or vendor minimising split shipments and shipping costs. Execution : Metapack automates carrier selection from its network of 350+ carriers, handles label generation, and ensures compliance across all markets.

: Metapack automates carrier selection from its network of 350+ carriers, handles label generation, and ensures compliance across all markets. Returns: A branded returns journey that integrates Metapack's returns portal with OneStock's restocking logic, accelerating inventory recovery and building customer loyalty.

Measurable Impact for Retailers

Retailers using the joint stack can expect:

10%+ increase in conversion rates, driven by transparent, reliable delivery choices at checkout.

20-52% of online orders fulfilled via existing store networks, reducing shipping costs by up to 40%.

Up to 20-30% increase in turnover driven by unified stock and surfacing store-level inventory to online customers.

40-77% fewer WISMO calls related to stock availability queries, delivery uncertainty and visibility, or order cancellations.

"The Metapack and OneStock solutions ensure that operational reality finally matches the customer's expectation. This is about ensuring that every promise made at the Buy button is a promise kept at the front door," saysRomulus Grigoras, CEO Co-Founder, OneStock.

The partnership will be on show at OneStock Connect 2026, OneStock's flagship annual summit, on 2 July in Paris. Metapack is a sponsor of the event, which brings together 150+ retail leaders, technical partners, and industry professionals from across Europe and the US. The event takes place at Le Mazette, overlooking the Seine at Port de la Rapée.

About Metapack

Metapack is a leading intelligent delivery management platform for enterprise retailers and 3PLs, providing access to 350+ carriers and 4,000+ delivery services through a single integration. Serving the top UK and EU retailers, Metapack handles more than a billion shipments annually. Metapack is part of ShipStation Global, the intelligent logistics platform that serves more than 3 million customers and moves over 3 billion shipments per year. Learn more at metapack.com.

About OneStock

OneStock is the AI-driven Distributed Order Management solution for brands, retailers and B2B merchants. With a real-time and unified view of inventory across all locations, combined with intelligent orchestration, OneStock merchants can make ambitious promises to their customers, and keep them. Merchants across multiple verticals are also using OneStock to support Agentic Commerce by providing inventory and delivery promise data to AI-based shopping channels. Trusted by leading global brands including LVMH, JD Group, Eres, Figaret, ManoMano, Longchamp and Intersport, OneStock fuels growth by increasing conversion rates, enabling omnichannel and ensuring a great consumer experience.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260701184231/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

ShipStation Global Metapack

media@shipstation.com

OneStock

marketing@onestock-retail.com