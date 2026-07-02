With over 100 years of exceptional German craftsmanship, Braun introduces Braun NEVO, an electric shaver redefining what a close shave and smooth skin mean. Every element has been reimagined: the sleek unibody stainless steel handle, the revolutionary AeroTouch Technology and advanced personalized display deliver a perfectly close shave without sacrificing comfort.

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Braun NEVO Shaver

Oliver Grabes, Braun Head of Design, said: "At Braun, we set out to reimagine the shaving experience which led to the development of AeroTouch Shaving Technology, a cutting system engineered for ultra-low friction on the skin and high efficiency. This makes Braun NEVO our best shaver* setting a new standard for smooth skin."

Introducing the revolutionary world's first AeroTouch Technology, featuring 250 diamond-sharp cutting edges and an exclusive Ultra gliding foil for a smooth glide across the skin. The result is a flawlessly close shave with the lightest touch (as light as air!), ensuring men no longer have to compromise between closeness and skin comfort.

The advanced NEVO Central Processor is the brain behind our shaving system sensor. It intuitively adjusts power to adapt with unique beard density and facial contours.

For Braun NEVO launch in Frankfurt, Braun has partnered with Dan Gregory, an internationally established barber expert, he explains: "A shave is about more than the result. You see it when people look in the mirror and run a hand over their face."

The Smart LED display supplies real-time information and personalized care recommendations, such as when to clean the device with the 7in1 Care Centre. This enables effortless automatic cleaning, lubricating and charging, so that the shaver is like new, every single time, for years.

Crafted from a single piece of high-quality stainless steel, the ultra-light handle is engineered for maximum lifetime durability and resistance.

NEVO offers a 5-minute quick charge for one shave, with up to 60 minutes runtime on a full charge. NEVO also comes with a waterproof PowerCase offering up to six weeks of shaving without charging.

About Braun

Braun, a subsidiary of Procter Gamble founded in Germany in 1921, develops and manufactures a wide variety of domestic appliances that marry technical innovation, reliable quality and distinctive design. These range from electric shavers and beauty products to household appliances, and watches. Please visit www.braun.com.

*vs other Braun shavers

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Contacts:

Elisabeth McClure elisabeth.mcclure@omc.com