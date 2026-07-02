einwert Becomes Part of Newmark's Valuation & Advisory Business in Germany

Newmark Continues Scaling Valuation Capabilities Across Europe

NEW YORK and MUNICH, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces the addition of einwert GmbH ("einwert"), a Germany-based real estate valuation and technology company that streamlines and enhances valuation workflows, value analysis and portfolio oversight for institutional real estate owners and managers, as part of Newmark's Valuation & Advisory business.

Founded in 2022, einwert has built a nationwide team of nearly 30 professionals and developed an independent platform for real estate value management. The firm primarily serves the real estate fund sector and supports clients with portfolios across Germany.

"Newmark continues to invest in differentiated capabilities that strengthen our advisory offering and support the evolving needs of institutional real estate clients globally," said John Busi, President, Newmark Valuation & Advisory. "einwert founders Dr. Christina Mauer and Dr. Maximilian Schlachter built the company with the mindset of institutional clients and portfolio managers. The result is a business that combines high-level advisory expertise with technology and analytics in a way that really reflects where the industry is heading."

einwert joins a growing list of additions to Newmark's rapidly growing Valuation & Advisory practice worldwide, including Catella Valuation Advisory in France and the recently acquired Altus Group Canadian Appraisals business. Together, these strategic investments continue to expand Newmark's international valuation offering, deepen local market expertise and enhance the Company's technology and analytics capabilities for institutional clients worldwide, while advancing the Company's goals of increasing the proportion of revenue generated by recurring businesses and expanding its global footprint.

einwert's valuation professionals will join Newmark's Valuation & Advisory practice, and einwert's independent platform for real estate value management will continue to serve Germany's institutional real estate fund industry. The platform provides institutional clients with a disruptive valuation management and portfolio analysis solution, enabling seamless collaboration with appraisers, streamlining processes and increasing efficiency.

"The German real estate fund market has very specific requirements around valuation transparency and independence," said Marcus Lütgering, Country Head, Germany at Newmark. "einwert has built exactly the expertise and platform this market demands, and we are proud to deepen our presence in Germany together."

"From einwert's founding, our goal was to create a more transparent and efficient approach to valuation by combining industry expertise with modern technology," said Dr. Christina Mauer, Managing Director and Co-Founder of einwert. "We built einwert based on firsthand experience with the operational challenges facing valuation and fund management professionals, and we believe Newmark is the ideal partner to help us accelerate that vision while preserving the entrepreneurial culture, client focus and independent platform identity that have defined our growth."

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2026, Newmark generated revenues of more than $3.4 billion. As of March 31, 2026, Newmark and its business partners together operated from over 185 offices with more than 9,600 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

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