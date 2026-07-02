Kia Europe GmbH: Kia outpaces market to become Europe's fastest-growing top-10 automotive brand

Kia significantly outperformed the European market in May, delivering 14.9% growth-nearly four times the market's 3.6% increase (year - on - year)

- - Market share gains across Europe highlight strong demand and accelerating consumer transition to electrified vehicles

With one of the broadest and most advanced EV portfolios, Kia continues to be a top-performing volume brand in Europe.

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia delivered 49,382 units in May 2026 particularly driven by outstanding sales in UK, Germany, Spain and Italy - thereby contributing to a standout 14.9% growth in one of the year's most competitive sales periods, according to data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA)*. By comparison, the overall market grew by just 3.6%, with Kia expanding nearly four times faster.

Market share gains across Europe highlight strong customer demand and the accelerating transition to electrified vehicles. With one of the broadest and most advanced EV portfolios, Kia continues to rank among Europe's strongest-performing volume brands.

Performance gains translated directly into share growth, with Kia increasing its Europe-wide share from 3.9% to 4.3%, and EU-only share from 3.6% to 4.1%. For the first five months of the year (January-May), Kia remains ahead of the market, growing 5.1% versus 4.1% overall.

"Sustained demand for Kia's electrified portfolio is driving our growth ahead of the market" said Soohang Chang, President and CEO of Kia Europe. "Our success reflects the strength of our brand, our dealer network, and our customer-focused EV strategy. With one of Europe's most comprehensive EV line-ups, we are delivering real-world efficiency, convenience and design that resonates with customers".

Strong product momentum

Product performance remained robust, led by the Sportage, Kia's best-selling model with 16,072 units, reinforcing its leadership across the C-segment.The Picanto ranked second (5,955 units), followed by the Stonic (4,868 units) and K4 (1,887 units).

Electrification drives growth

Electrified powertrains continued to dominate market growth in May across the EU, EFTA and UK. Hybrid vehicles held the largest share at 35.5%, followed by battery-electric vehicles at 23.3%, which overtook petrol at 21.7%, while plug-in hybrids accounted for 10.7% of the market. This shift highlights the accelerating pace of electrification across Europe.

Kia recorded 15,443 battery-electric vehicle sales during the month, led by the EV3 with 4,770 units. The EV4, in both hatchback and sedan variants, achieved a combined 2,886 units, followed by the EV5 with 2,499 units and the EV2 with 2,464 units, just months after its launch.

Across all electrified powertrains (BEV, HEV, PHEV), Kia sold 30,995 units. The Sportage HEV led hybrids (6,869 units), while the XCeed topped plug-in hybrid sales (2,753 units).

Looking ahead

Kia is at the forefront of electrification in Europe, enabling customers to transition towards electrification by expanding its HEV lineup and delivering innovative, desirable and accessible EVs.

*Source: ACEA - for EU + EFTA + UK. The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, based on aggregated data provided by national automobile associations, ACEA members, and S&P Global Mobility.

About Kia Europe

Kia Europe is the European sales and manufacturing division of Kia Corporation - a global mobility brand that is creating innovative, pioneering, and leading sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. As a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider, Kia is spearheading the popularisation of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around.

Kia Europe, headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, employs in total over 5,500 employees from 40 nationalities in 39 markets across Europe and the Caucasus. It also oversees European production at the company's state-of-the-art facility in Žilina, Slovakia. Kia's innovative products continue to attract great acclaim, notably the EV6 battery electric vehicle, becoming the first Korean car to be named European Car of the Year in 2022.

Further information can be found here: www.press-eu.kia.com

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