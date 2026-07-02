Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI hat das Bohrziel gewählt - startet jetzt die nächste große Kupfer-Story aus Nevada?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885647 | ISIN: KR7005380001 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.07.2026 08:18 Uhr
303 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kia Europe GmbH: Kia outpaces market to become Europe's fastest-growing top-10 automotive brand

  • Kia significantly outperformed the European market in May, delivering 14.9% growth-nearly four times the market's 3.6% increase (year-on-year)
  • Market share gains across Europe highlight strong demand and accelerating consumer transition to electrified vehicles
  • With one of the broadest and most advanced EV portfolios, Kia continues to be a top-performing volume brand in Europe.

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia delivered 49,382 units in May 2026 particularly driven by outstanding sales in UK, Germany, Spain and Italy - thereby contributing to a standout 14.9% growth in one of the year's most competitive sales periods, according to data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA)*. By comparison, the overall market grew by just 3.6%, with Kia expanding nearly four times faster.

Market share gains across Europe highlight strong customer demand and the accelerating transition to electrified vehicles. With one of the broadest and most advanced EV portfolios, Kia continues to rank among Europe's strongest-performing volume brands.

Performance gains translated directly into share growth, with Kia increasing its Europe-wide share from 3.9% to 4.3%, and EU-only share from 3.6% to 4.1%. For the first five months of the year (January-May), Kia remains ahead of the market, growing 5.1% versus 4.1% overall.

"Sustained demand for Kia's electrified portfolio is driving our growth ahead of the market" said Soohang Chang, President and CEO of Kia Europe. "Our success reflects the strength of our brand, our dealer network, and our customer-focused EV strategy. With one of Europe's most comprehensive EV line-ups, we are delivering real-world efficiency, convenience and design that resonates with customers".

Strong product momentum

Product performance remained robust, led by the Sportage, Kia's best-selling model with 16,072 units, reinforcing its leadership across the C-segment.The Picanto ranked second (5,955 units), followed by the Stonic (4,868 units) and K4 (1,887 units).

Electrification drives growth

Electrified powertrains continued to dominate market growth in May across the EU, EFTA and UK. Hybrid vehicles held the largest share at 35.5%, followed by battery-electric vehicles at 23.3%, which overtook petrol at 21.7%, while plug-in hybrids accounted for 10.7% of the market. This shift highlights the accelerating pace of electrification across Europe.

Kia recorded 15,443 battery-electric vehicle sales during the month, led by the EV3 with 4,770 units. The EV4, in both hatchback and sedan variants, achieved a combined 2,886 units, followed by the EV5 with 2,499 units and the EV2 with 2,464 units, just months after its launch.

Across all electrified powertrains (BEV, HEV, PHEV), Kia sold 30,995 units. The Sportage HEV led hybrids (6,869 units), while the XCeed topped plug-in hybrid sales (2,753 units).

Looking ahead

Kia is at the forefront of electrification in Europe, enabling customers to transition towards electrification by expanding its HEV lineup and delivering innovative, desirable and accessible EVs.

*Source: ACEA - for EU + EFTA + UK. The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, based on aggregated data provided by national automobile associations, ACEA members, and S&P Global Mobility.

About Kia Europe

Kia Europe is the European sales and manufacturing division of Kia Corporation - a global mobility brand that is creating innovative, pioneering, and leading sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. As a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider, Kia is spearheading the popularisation of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around.

Kia Europe, headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, employs in total over 5,500 employees from 40 nationalities in 39 markets across Europe and the Caucasus. It also oversees European production at the company's state-of-the-art facility in Žilina, Slovakia. Kia's innovative products continue to attract great acclaim, notably the EV6 battery electric vehicle, becoming the first Korean car to be named European Car of the Year in 2022.

Further information can be found here: www.press-eu.kia.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3003127/Kia_Europe_Photo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3003128/Kia_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kia-outpaces-market-to-become-europes-fastest-growing-top-10-automotive-brand-302816105.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.