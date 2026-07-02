Large ground-mounted solar plants cover wider areas, use extensive metal structures, and are often built in open, high-exposure terrains. This combination increases the likelihood that lightning strikes or nearby strikes will induce larger transient voltages across the site, making step-voltage risks more significant unless the earthing design is carefully engineered. With this in mind, a group of researchers from the Graz University of Technology in Austria has investigated the transient behavior of ground-mounted photovoltaic installations under lightning conditions using detailed case studies. ...

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