DJ Genel Energy PLC: Potential tap issue of existing bond

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Potential tap issue of existing bond 02-Jul-2026 / 07:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 July 2026 Genel Energy plc Potential tap issue of existing bond Genel Energy Plc has engaged Pareto Securities AS as Manager and Bookrunner for a potential tap issue of the outstanding senior unsecured bond (ISIN NO 0013512384) subject to market conditions and acceptable price. The purpose of the tap issue is for general corporate purposes. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Luke Clements

This announcement includes inside information.

Disclaimer:

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for general publication, release or distribution in the United States or in any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation or would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894XXX Category Code: MSCL TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 434531 EQS News ID: 2358422 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 02, 2026 02:11 ET (06:11 GMT)