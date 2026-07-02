Fourth, a leading provider of workforce and inventory management software for the hospitality industry with more than 25 years' experience, has analysed anonymised trading data from over 5,600 customer locations to reveal how this summer's World Cup is reshaping consumer behaviour across the sector.

While England's opening World Cup fixtures generated a 20% uplift in hospitality sales, Fourth's analysis shows the bigger story is not how much people spend, but when and where they spend it. With England fixtures taking place at 9pm, 10pm and beyond, many operators have had little historical reference data to accurately forecast customer behaviour. Fourth's latest analysis provides valuable insight into how different hospitality sectors are responding as the tournament progresses through the knockout stages.

"Every major sporting event creates opportunities for hospitality, but this World Cup is different because operators are navigating trading patterns they've never experienced before," said Ali Fraser, SVP GM EMEA at Fourth

"Our analysis shows that unprecedented kick-off times are reshaping customer behaviour across every hospitality segment. Pubs are seeing dramatic demand before and during matches, casual dining is capturing earlier dinner occasions before kick-off, and QSR benefits from both pre-match and post-match demand. Understanding these shifting patterns allows operators to make better decisions around staffing, stock and service, particularly as we move into the knockout rounds where these trends are likely to become even more pronounced."

As one of the hospitality industry's leading technology providers, Fourth continues to analyse trading patterns across thousands of hospitality locations, helping operators better understand how major events influence customer behaviour and supporting more informed operational decision-making.

Pubs emerge as the tournament's biggest winners

The analysis shows pubs are benefiting most from football-driven demand, with sales increasing by around 60% during England fixtures compared with equivalent trading periods.

The three hours before kick-off and during the game generates the strongest demand, as supporters gather to watch matches together. Once the game begins, spending shifts almost entirely towards drinks, with pub drink sales increasing by more than 300% during the match itself.

The traditional food-to-drink balance changes significantly, moving from around 60% drinks 40% food on a typical trading day to approximately 75% drinks 25% food during England fixtures, highlighting the importance of ensuring sufficient stock and bar staffing.

Casual dining success depends on fixture timing

For casual dining operators, fixture timing is critical.

Evening kick-offs (9pm) encourage customers to bring dinner plans forward, creating strong trading throughout the afternoon and early evening before demand falls sharply as supporters head home or to pubs. By contrast, later 10pm fixtures allow restaurants to complete much of their normal dinner service before football begins to influence customer behaviour.

Heatwave conditions further shifted demand into the afternoon, creating additional lunchtime and early evening trade.

QSR benefits before and after the match

Quick service restaurants followed a different pattern to pubs and casual dining, with demand peaking both before and after matches.

Sales built steadily in the lead-up to kick-off as customers grabbed a quick meal before watching the game, before dropping away during the match itself. Around 30 to 60 minutes after full time, demand surged again as supporters headed home, with late-night sales increasing by more than 120% during weekday fixtures.

Practical lessons for operators ahead of the knockout stages

As the tournament progresses through the knockout rounds, Fourth expects these behavioural patterns to become even more pronounced.

The analysis suggests operators should concentrate staffing and stock around key demand windows which vary by segment. Pubs should ensure adequate bar staffing before kick off, while casual dining operators should anticipate earlier dinner demand for evening fixtures, while QSR operators should plan for both the pre-match grab-and-go occasion and a late-night spike in demand 30 to 60 minutes after the final whistle.

Fourth will continue to analyse hospitality trading whilst England remains in the World Cup, sharing exclusive insights, and operational recommendations with subscribers after each round.

To receive Fourth's exclusive World Cup trading insights and hospitality performance analysis throughout the tournament, subscribe via the Fourth website

About Fourth

When every hour of every shift matters, Fourth helps restaurants, retailers, and hotels conquer the day with data-driven workforce and inventory technology. The Fourth AI Platform leverages more than 20 years of rich data and advanced analytics to deliver actionable insights and demand forecasting for optimising operations, maximising margins, and empowering employees. With a streamlined business powered by the Fourth AI Platform, industry operators can act with certainty and conquer with confidence whatever comes their way every day. Fourth serves more than 15,000 customers across 120,000 locations globally. For more information, please visit uk.fourth.com.

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Nipul Chokshi, nipul.chokshi@fourth.com