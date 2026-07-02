The new BearingPoint Store brings together AI agents, software products, and outcome-based services to help enterprises translate investments into measurable business results, on a trusted, GDPR-compliant foundation.

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint introduces the BearingPoint Store, a new marketplace that enables enterprises to discover, combine, and scale software solutions with a clear focus on business outcomes rather than standalone software. With this launch, the firm expands its product model beyond traditional software toward AI agents and outcome-based services. The Store is a curated destination where enterprises can discover, compare, and adopt solutions designed to deliver measurable business impact.

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Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint introduces the BearingPoint Store, a new marketplace that enables enterprises to discover, combine, and scale software solutions with a clear focus on business outcomes rather than standalone software.

The launch reflects a broader shift across BearingPoint's client base. After years of concept creation, organizations are now moving AI out of pilot mode and into scaled, productive use. The focus is shifting from isolated tools to solutions that deliver clear, outcome-oriented value within existing technology environments.

From experimentation to scaled AI adoption

The BearingPoint Store consolidates the firm's portfolio of IP-driven digital solutions into one guided experience. It offers a growing portfolio of more than 40 AI agents, software products, and outcome-based services (OaaS). Clients can explore solutions based on business challenges, industries, or partner ecosystems, including SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, and AWS and identify the right combination of software, AI agents, and expertise for their specific needs. The Store spans solutions for every major industry, from financial services and insurance to manufacturing, utilities, healthcare, retail, and the public sector.

"We are seeing increasing demand from clients for outcome-oriented solutions that go beyond traditional software. By combining AI agents, software, and outcome-based services, the BearingPoint Store supports organizations in translating AI investments into measurable value," comments Donald Wachs, Global Leader BearingPoint Products.

"We designed the Store to reflect how clients actually work today. They start with a business challenge, not a product. That is why we connect AI agents, software, and outcome-based services in one place, so solutions can be combined and scaled more easily," says Frank Duscheck, Partner at BearingPoint.

Built on a trusted, GDPR-compliant foundation

The BearingPoint Store completes the firm's 2026 enterprise AI stack, following the introduction of the GenAIQ agentic AI platform and BearingPoint's Sovereign AI Infrastructure hosted in Graz, Austria.

All solutions offered through the Store will be designed and operated in line with European data protection and regulatory standards, including GDPR, and, where applicable, NIS2, DORA, and the EU AI Act. Clients will therefore benefit from a transparent hosting and governance model aligned with European data protection requirements. This is increasingly important for organizations operating in regulated industries and the public sector worldwide.

The BearingPoint Store is live today at store.bearingpoint.ai and is available to enterprise clients globally.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. We help businesses transform by combining deep industry expertise with strong capabilities in strategy, operations, and technology. Dedicated SAP and Microsoft transformation units, a strong focus on AI, and outcome-based products enable us to provide tailored, innovative solutions that create measurable and sustainable value.

In addition to our core consulting operations, we run two joint ventures. Arcwide, our joint venture with IFS, specializes in business transformation enabled by IFS technology. BearingPoint North America, our joint venture with ABeam Consulting, focuses on consulting excellence and business transformation built on SAP.

BearingPoint works with many of the world's leading companies and public-sector organizations. Together with its strategic alliance partner ABeam Consulting, the firm brings together more than 15,000 professionals and serves clients in over 70 countries, delivering seamless business transformation, strengthening performance, and driving sustainable impact.

BearingPoint is recognized among TIME World's Best Companies and Forbes World's Best Employers. The firm is also a certified B Corporation, committed to responsible business and creating long-term value for organizations, people, and society.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260702393148/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Alexander Bock

Global Senior Manager Communications

Telephone: +49 89 540338029

Email: alexander.bock@bearingpoint.com