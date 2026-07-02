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PR Newswire
02.07.2026 09:06 Uhr
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CALB Showcases Next-Generation Long-Life Energy Storage Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2026

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CALB showcased its next-generation ZHIJIU Energy Storage Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2026, highlighting a comprehensive portfolio of advanced battery cells, liquid-cooling storage systems, and integrated full-lifecycle services engineered to advance Europe's accelerating energy transition.

Built on CALB's long-cycle battery technology and standardized system platform, the solutions address a wide range of applications, from utility-scale energy storage plants to commercial and industrial (C&I) projects. Through one-stop delivery of cells, systems and after-sales services, CALB helps customers reduce the Levelized Cost of Storage (LCOS) while improving safety, efficiency, and long-term project returns.

For utility-scale projects, CALB presented its latest large-capacity battery technologies, including the 661Ah long-life stacked cell and 588Ah long-cycle cell. The 661Ah cell combines CALB's third-generation stacking technology with advanced lithium replenishment technology, delivering up to 15,000 cycles, zero degradation during the first three years of operation, and a calendar lifespan of up to 25 years.

The company also unveiled its second-generation 6.25MWh liquid-cooling energy storage container, which increases energy capacity by approximately 25% while reducing system components by around 40% compared with the previous generation. In addition, CALB showcased its 6.9MWh 20ft and 10MWh+ modular liquid-cooling systems, designed to maximize energy density, simplify transportation and installation, and accelerate project deployment.

For commercial and industrial applications, CALB rolled out its 261kWh and 418kWh liquid-cooling cabinets. Equipped with advanced ventilation, explosion venting, and active fire protection systems, the products offer flexible deployment options, comprehensive international certifications, and outstanding lifecycle economics through the combination of long-life battery cells and full-range liquid cooling technology.

In addition to system solutions, CALB's portfolio of long-cycle battery cells, including its globally mass-produced 314Ah Gen 2.0 cell, provides a strong foundation for emerging energy storage applications.

As a leading battery technology innovator, CALB continues to advance energy storage through cutting-edge cell technology, standardized system architecture, and full-scenario application capabilities, supporting Europe's transition toward a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3002893/2026EES.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calb-showcases-next-generation-long-life-energy-storage-solutions-at-intersolar-europe-2026-302815585.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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