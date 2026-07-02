Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 02-Jul-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 02/07/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT Zero Coupon Notes due 02/09/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and ARS100,000,000 each) debt-like XS3429263XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Macquarie Bank Limited Floating Rate PR Debt Instruments due 02/07/2028; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and instruments to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess debt-like XS3429235XXX -- thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL 4.500% Covered Bonds due 04/11/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3429213XXX -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 434525 EQS News ID: 2358244 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 02, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)