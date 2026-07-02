El Salvador's installed electricity generation capacity reached 3,200.61 MW by the end of 2025, according to the dynamic electricity statistics visualization tool of the General Superintendency of Electricity and Telecommunications (Siget). Of this total, 846.62 MW corresponded to photovoltaic plants, making solar the leading technology in the system in terms of installed capacity. With this figure, photovoltaics accounted for 26.4% of national generation capacity, surpassing both fossil fuel-fired and hydroelectric plants. According to Siget data, solar had already overtaken hydroelectric power ...

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