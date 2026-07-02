Chile reached 502.9 MW of operational capacity under the Net Billing scheme as of May 31, 2026, according to new figures from local solar association Acesol, based on data from the country's Superintendency of Electricity and Fuels (SEC). Of this total, 501.9 MW corresponds to solar capacity, underscoring the near-total dominance of photovoltaic technology in the grid-connected self-consumption segment. The report records 41,986 cumulative installations since 2015, of which 41,962 are solar. In 2026 alone, up to May, an additional 56.1 MW and 3,913 new installations were added. By region, the ...

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