A research team in India has developed a novel recycling process to recover silicon and native silica (SiO2) from end-of-life (EoL) crystalline silicon solar cells for use as electrode materials in energy-storage applications. Different substrates were evaluated with the recovered silicon to assess their impact on charge-storage mechanisms. "The significant increase in cumulative photovoltaic installed capacity has led to a sharp rise in EoL modules, creating an urgent need for sustainable waste management," the researchers said. "This study presents an eco-friendly approach by integrating recycled ...

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