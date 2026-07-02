DJ Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (MIVO) Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jul-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 01-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 164.8676 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 473118 CODE: MIVO ISIN: LU1681041XXX =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681041XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIVO Sequence No.: 434536 EQS News ID: 2358462 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 02, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)