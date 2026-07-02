DJ Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF USD Acc (C50U) Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jul-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 191.7045 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 261948 CODE: C50U ISIN: LU1681047XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681047XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: C50U Sequence No.: 434563 EQS News ID: 2358516 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)