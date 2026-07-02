DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDG) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jul-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 01-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 70.6955 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2404999 CODE: MSDG ISIN: LU2059756XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2059756XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDG Sequence No.: 434627 EQS News ID: 2358644 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 02, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)