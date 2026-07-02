DJ Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist (GIST) Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jul-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.7753 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4332863 CODE: GIST ISIN: LU1910939XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1910939XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIST Sequence No.: 434596 EQS News ID: 2358582 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)