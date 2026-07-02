DJ Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) (SADA) Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jul-2026 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 01-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 53.0537 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4809227 CODE: SADA ISIN: LU2300294XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2300294XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: SADA Sequence No.: 434680 EQS News ID: 2358750 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2026 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)