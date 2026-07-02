DJ Amundi Global Treasury Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Treasury Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (GTBG) Amundi Global Treasury Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jul-2026 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Treasury Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.1242 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3352138 CODE: GTBG ISIN: LU2977964XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2977964XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GTBG Sequence No.: 434702 EQS News ID: 2358794 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2026 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)