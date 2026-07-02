DJ Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc (NASL) Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jul-2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 121.2947 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 56544290 CODE: NASL ISIN: LU1829221XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829221XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASL Sequence No.: 434650 EQS News ID: 2358690 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2026 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)