DJ Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (CLMT) Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jul-2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 48.4397 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28624723 CODE: CLMT ISIN: IE000O5FBXXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000O5FBXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLMT Sequence No.: 434647 EQS News ID: 2358684 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2026 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)