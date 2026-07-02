Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed SDG(ShineDoge) at 10:00 on June 30, 2026 (UTC).





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Users are able to access the SDG/USDT trading pair: https://www.lbank.com/trade/sdg_usdt

About SDG(ShineDoge)

SDG(ShineDoge) is a community-driven meme token operating on the BNB Chain. The project integrates the popular Doge internet culture with decentralized technology. Built with a focus on complete transparency, ShineDoge was launched with zero team allocation and is governed entirely by its community of holders. The ecosystem operates without the involvement of venture capitalists (VCs) or large-scale centralized holders (whales).

Why SDG(ShineDoge)

The project differentiates itself through a commitment to a 100% fair launch, ensuring zero pre-sale allocations and equitable distribution from its inception. Every decision regarding the $SDG ecosystem is directed by the community, emphasizing decentralized governance. Furthermore, ShineDoge has outlined a comprehensive developmental roadmap that includes planned integrations such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), staking utilities, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) governance, and potential Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming ecosystems.

Tokenomics

Token Name: ShineDoge

ShineDoge Token Symbol: SDG

SDG Token Type: BEP-20

BEP-20 Total Supply: 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000 Blockchain: BNB Chain

Allocation Breakdown:

Community Rewards: 50%

Liquidity Pool: 20%

Growth: 20%

Marketing: 10%

Learn More About SDG

Website: https://shinedoge.com/

X: https://x.com/shinedogetoken

Telegram: https://t.me/shinedoge

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

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Source: LBank