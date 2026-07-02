H2air PX, the construction subsidiary of France-based H2air Group, has announced the completion of a 13 MW floating photovoltaic plant installed on the Oued Rmel Dam reservoir, near Ksar Sghir, in northern Morocco, close to the Tanger Med port complex. The facility is designed to supply electricity to the industrial and port operations of Tanger Med, Morocco. The project was delivered to Tanger Med Utilities following a tender issued in 2023. According to the company, it is currently the largest operational floating PV plant in Africa. The installation comprises three floating PV islands covering ...

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