Sampo: Sampo appoints Diane Michelberger Head of Investor Relations

Sampo plc, press release, 2 July 2026 at 9:30 am EEST

Sampo appoints Diane Michelberger Head of Investor Relations

Diane Michelberger has been appointed Head of Investor Relations for Sampo Group. She will assume her role in early Q4/2026.



Michelberger has extensive experience in investor relations within the insurance industry. Since 2023, she has acted as Head of Investor Relations at Admiral Group. Prior to that, she held various positions at Aviva and AXA UK.

For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta

Interim Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:

The principal media

www.sampo.com

