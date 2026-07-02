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WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
Xetra
01.07.26 | 17:35
9,214 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,2649,27611:01
9,2689,27411:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2026 08:30 Uhr
36 Leser
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Sampo: Sampo appoints Diane Michelberger Head of Investor Relations

Sampo plc, press release, 2 July 2026 at 9:30 am EEST

Sampo appoints Diane Michelberger Head of Investor Relations

Diane Michelberger has been appointed Head of Investor Relations for Sampo Group. She will assume her role in early Q4/2026.

Michelberger has extensive experience in investor relations within the insurance industry. Since 2023, she has acted as Head of Investor Relations at Admiral Group. Prior to that, she held various positions at Aviva and AXA UK.

For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta
Interim Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
The principal media
www.sampo.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.