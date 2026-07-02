KEYTO Group AB: KEYTO Group strengthens its home inspection offering in Sweden as Inspect Group joins the group

KEYTO Group continues its growth journey by further strengthening its home inspection offering in Sweden as Inspect Group joins the group. The partnership complements Enspecta and further strengthens KEYTO's presence in western Sweden, reinforcing the Group's ambition to become the leading one-stop destination for home services.

Headquartered in Gothenburg, Inspect Group is a trusted provider of home inspections and related services. The company offers buyer and seller inspections, energy assessments, radon and moisture assessments as well as floor area measurements. With a strong reputation among homeowners and real estate agents, Inspect Group combines deep technical expertise with a strong customer focus, helping customers make informed and confident decisions about their homes.

Through this partnership, KEYTO Group further strengthens its Inspection & Insurance business and expands its geographical footprint in one of Sweden's largest metropolitan regions. Together, Enspecta and Inspect Group will continue to develop the customer offering, strengthen local market positions and leverage the shared capabilities of the Group to create long-term value for customers and partners.

Magnus Agervald, CEO of KEYTO Group, comments:

"Inspect Group is a strong company with excellent expertise, certified professionals and a respected market position in western Sweden. Together with Enspecta, this acquisition further strengthens our position within home inspections and expands our ability to help more customers make informed and confident decisions about their homes. We are very pleased to welcome Inspect Group to KEYTO Group."

We warmly welcome all customers and colleagues from Inspect Group to KEYTO Group. We look forward to continuing the journey together and building on the strong foundation that Inspect Group has established.

Want to join KEYTO Group?

We look forward to future partnerships that complement and strengthen our position, both in Sweden and internationally. Please contact Gustav Thott, Head of M&A and Corporate Development at KEYTO Group, at gustav.thott@keytogroup.com.

Contacts

Fredrik Lindblad

Group CMO/Group Communications

fredrik.lindblad@keytogroup.com

About Us

We are KEYTO. We unlock people's quality of life through the power of our one-stop destination. With more than 5,400 employees and a wide and growing portfolio of services and brands- including appliance repair/service, cleaning, gardening, lawn care services, handyman and tech support, house inspections and much more- we promise ease of mind by providing easy access to outstanding home services.

Powered by trusted companies such as GreenThumb, Servly, Hemfrid, Veterankraft, Enspecta, NiceGarden, Städax, Hemfixarna and Smartify, KEYTO delivers millions of ease of mind moments to customers across multiple markets.

As part of our ambitious growth journey, we expand both organically and through strategic acquisitions. We partner with entrepreneurs and teams who share our vision of delivering exceptional service - and together, we shape the future of the service industry.

Visit keytogroup.com for more information.