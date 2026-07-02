Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - The Continental World Organization (CONWOR) today announced the strategic ratification of its international network of license operators and national directors for the 2026 fiscal cycle. Operating under the centralized governance of the global corporate board led by Chairperson Thanyasa Tajinda, this decentralized commercial framework is structured to scale regional preliminary operations into the organization's high-valuation global finals platform.

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Within the macroeconomic landscape of the experiential entertainment industry, these national directorships and market licenses serve as vital economic catalysts. The selected Master Licensees of CONWOR and Licensees of CONWOR stimulate regional commerce by driving localized event production, venue procurement, corporate sponsorships, and creative sector employment. This framework allows domestic market operators to scale their local economic impact directly into the international world finals.

To drive this global entertainment economy, the governing board has officially confirmed the following appointments for the 2026 season:

Mr. Emmanuel Oku - Master Licensee of Miss & Mister Continental World for Nigeria

- Master Licensee of Miss & Mister Continental World for Nigeria Ms. Lau Hiuling - Master Licensee of Miss Continental World for China Mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau

- Master Licensee of Miss Continental World for China Mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau Mr. Boris Tessier - Licensee of Mister Continental World for France

- Licensee of Mister Continental World for France Mr. Mayura Perera - Licensee of Miss & Mister Continental World for Sri Lanka

- Licensee of Miss & Mister Continental World for Sri Lanka Mr. Abhijeet Singha - Licensee of Miss & Mister Continental World for India

- Licensee of Miss & Mister Continental World for India Mr. Jerome Oguis De Guzman - Licensee of Mister Continental World for the Filipino Community in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Fil. Com. KSA)

- Licensee of Mister Continental World for the Filipino Community in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Fil. Com. KSA) Dr. Kritanon Ratanachyangkul - Licensee of Miss & Mister Continental World for Thailand

- Licensee of Miss & Mister Continental World for Thailand Dr. Muhammad Iqmal - Licensee of Mister Continental World for Indonesia

- Licensee of Mister Continental World for Indonesia Mr. Gilbert Espiritu - Licensee of Mister Continental World for the Philippines

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To manage international operational compliance, the organization has also formalized appointments to its internal global Executive Team. Anuraksa Bichitchalothorn has been designated as the Chief of Protocol & Delegate Relations, overseeing international dignitary relations and cross-border compliance. Working alongside this department, Poomsub Rattanaprapapan has been appointed as the Deputy Chief of Delegate Relations to supervise international logistics and participant onboarding frameworks.

"Our global network of Master Licensees and Licensees represents the operational and economic foundation of the Continental World Organization," stated CONWOR Chairperson Thanyasa Tajinda. "By fusing localized market intelligence with our standardized corporate infrastructure, these directors are accelerating regional entertainment economies and creating highly scalable platforms that successfully bridge domestic commercial talent with the global marketplace."

The operational integration between CONWOR's central administration and its global licensees is anchored by three core corporate pillars: Vitality, Interfusion, and Sustainability. "Vitality" governs the branding focus on holistic health and modern commercial modeling. "Interfusion" serves as the strategy for cross-cultural market integration, seamlessly blending regional events into a unified global media network. "Sustainability" mandates strict fiscal transparency, risk management, and ESG-compliant event execution across all territories.

This commercial model directly feeds into the upcoming world finals for the organization's flagship properties, Miss Continental World and Mister Continental World, scheduled for October 4 to 10, 2026, across Bangkok and Ayutthaya, Thailand. This dual-location staging is engineered to maximize regional tourism revenues and deliver substantial multi-platform exposure for global corporate sponsors.

Simultaneously, the global network of licensees is expanding the market footprint of the WFS Championships, World Fitness Series and World Fitness Supermodel divisions. Capitalizing on the booming multi-billion-dollar wellness economy, these properties are positioned to focus squarely on functional health, physical vitality, and long-term longevity. By moving away from conventional, hyper-muscular fitness competition formats and emphasizing sustainable, long-term well-being and modern aesthetic modeling standards, CONWOR optimizes the monetization potential of its regional broadcasting agreements, digital streaming rights, and premium health and lifestyle product merchandising across Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Information regarding national license criteria, directorship financial requirements, and institutional portfolios is available via corporate email inquiry. Comprehensive corporate profiles and competitive framework updates can also be reviewed through the Continental World Organization official corporate portal and verified via the CONWOR network updates.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303718

Source: PR Now