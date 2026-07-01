National Holding Company Acquires Moving.com and MoveAI, Bringing AI-Powered Innovation to the Consumer Moving Experience

New technology investments will streamline planning, vendor selection, and move coordination while connecting consumers with trusted moving professionals

BROADVIEW, Ill., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Holding Company, one of the nation's most established moving and transportation enterprises, today announced the acquisition of Moving.com, one of the most recognized online moving marketplaces in the United States, and MoveAI, an AI-powered moving concierge technology designed to simplify the relocation process for consumers.

Together, the acquisitions create a unique platform to connect consumers, technology, and professional moving services at every stage of the moving journey, from initial planning and vendor research to booking and move day execution.

For nearly a century, National Holding Company has helped consumers and businesses navigate relocation with ease and confidence. The addition of Moving.com and MoveAI represents a significant investment in the future of the moving industry and reflects the company's commitment to enhancing the customer experience through innovation and technology.

"Moving is hard. You're leaving your church, your neighborhood friends, your kids' school, and countless parts of your daily life behind - on top of juggling a hundred details, including finding and hiring the right mover," said Tim Helenthal, Chairman & CEO of National Holding Company. "It's stressful, and it's a lot of work. After decades in this business, we know no one can make moving 'easy,' but we are confident that with these acquisitions and our experience we can make it far more convenient."

Moving.com is among the most visited consumer websites in the moving industry. The site is a resource for connecting individuals and families with professional movers across the country. MoveAI leverages artificial intelligence to streamline the vendor search by allowing users to share move details and receive tailored recommendations and quotes.

These acquisitions firmly position National Holding Company at the leading edge of a rapidly evolving industry, where consumers increasingly depend on digital platforms and AI-powered tools to guide critical purchasing decisions. National Holding Company intends to make strategic investments in the Moving.com platform, underscoring a long-term commitment to enhancing the overall experience and delivering greater value for both consumers and moving partners.

"Our vision is to build the most trusted and effective consumer moving platform in the industry," said Helenthal. "By combining Moving.com's audience, MoveAI's technology, and our decades of operational expertise, we're creating a stronger experience for consumers while generating new opportunities for movers and industry partners."

Moving.com has been a trusted name in the online moving marketplace for over 25 years," said Tricia Smith, SVP of Sales & Operations at Move, Inc. "This transaction allows us to sharpen our focus on the growth priorities central to our long-term strategy, while positioning Moving.com for a strong next chapter. With deep category expertise and a clear vision for the business, National Holding Company is well positioned to build on what we've created, and we're confident Moving.com's users and partners will be well served."

Current Moving.com customer agreements, lead routing processes, and service relationships will remain unchanged.

The acquisitions complement National Holding Company's existing portfolio, which includes National Van Lines, National Van Lines International, National Forwarding Co., National Claims, and Mighty Moving.

About National Holding Company

National Holding Company is a diversified transportation and relocation enterprise with nearly 100 years of experience delivering moving and logistics solutions to consumers and businesses across the United States.

Employee-owned since 2011, the company operates under an ESOP structure that gives every employee a direct stake in its success. This ownership culture drives accountability, service excellence and a shared commitment to customer satisfaction.

As the parent company of National Van Lines Inc., National Van Lines International, National Forwarding Co., National Claims, and Mighty Moving Inc., National Holding Company operates a worldwide network of vetted, reputable movers that deliver residential, commercial, military, and international moving solutions. Headquartered in Broadview, IL, the company is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tim Helenthal.

About Move, Inc./Realtor.com®

Move, Inc., a subsidiary of News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV], operates a family of websites and mobile experiences for consumers and professionals, including Realtor.com ®. For over 30 years, Realtor.com® has connected buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the #1 real estate site REALTOR® agents recommend, Realtor.com® delivers consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Move licenses the Realtor.com URL from the National Association of REALTORS®. Move also offers software products and services to help real estate professionals serve their clients and grow their businesses, including ListHub, the nation's leading listings syndicator and centralized intelligence platform for the real estate industry.

SOURCE National Holding Company