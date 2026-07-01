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WKN: 864330 | ISIN: US9553061055 | Ticker-Symbol: WPS
Tradegate
01.07.26 | 18:18
317,50 Euro
-1,03 % -3,30
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
317,30321,7011:04
317,40322,3011:03
PR Newswire
01.07.2026 22:30 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.: West Completes Sale and Transfer of the Manufacturing and Supply Rights for SmartDose 3.5mL On-Body Delivery System

EXTON, Pa., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced the company completed the sale and transfer of the manufacturing and supply rights for SmartDose® 3.5mL On-Body Delivery System and associated facilities. The transaction closed as planned on July 1, 2026.

West will continue to develop and manufacture all other versions of SmartDose, including SmartDose® 10mL On-Body Delivery System, adaptive technology for larger volumes.

About West
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With over 10,000 team members across 50 sites, including 26 manufacturing facilities worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 41 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2025 generated $3.07 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of?West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.?or its subsidiaries, in?the United States?and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.