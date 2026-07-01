NxGen Brands Inc.: BeNXGen.ai Ignites Revenue Potential for the Next Generation of Automated Brand Owners

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the highly anticipated launch of BeNXGen.ai, NXGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) is unveiling deeper insight into what may be the platform's most compelling advantage:
The ability for everyday entrepreneurs to generate scalable, semi-passive income through fully automated digital brands - with real product fulfillment built in.
This next phase of the BeNXGen.ai rollout focuses on monetization power, particularly for candy, snack, and specialty food brands, where automation meets real-world product infrastructure.
From Brand Idea to Revenue Engine
BeNXGen.ai clients are not just launching websites - they are deploying automated revenue systems
Each microsite is engineered to:
- Capture and convert traffic automatically
- Sell physical and digital products
- Upsell, cross-sell, and re-engage customers
- Operate 24/7 with minimal human input
Estimated Revenue Potential Per Automated Brand:
- Starter Brand: $2K - $8K/month
- Optimized Brand: $10K - $50K+/month
- Scaled Network (multiple microsites): $100K+/month potential
With low startup costs and automation handling fulfillment, marketing, and customer interaction, BeNXGen.ai enables high-margin, low-overhead business models
Candy & Food Brands: A Built-In Supply Chain Advantage
A major differentiator for BeNXGen.ai users in the candy and food vertical is direct access to a turnkey fulfillment ecosystem
Integrated Partners Powering Revenue
- Genesee Candy Land
Manufacturing, storage, and drop-shipping handled at scale
- Faire
Wholesale product sourcing and automated inventory ordering
This means BeNXGen.ai brand owners can:
- Launch a candy or snack brand without holding inventory
- Automatically fulfill orders through drop-shipping logistics
- Scale product offerings instantly via wholesale integrations
- Maintain consistent supply chains without operational complexity
No warehouse. No inventory risk. No fulfillment headaches.
The Passive Income Flywheel
At the core of BeNXGen.ai is an AI-driven automation loop that transforms brands into income-generating assets:
- Traffic Generation (AI marketing + SEO + ads)
- Lead Qualification (AI agent interaction)
- Sales Conversion (optimized funnels)
- Order Fulfillment (automated via partners)
- Customer Retention (email/SMS automation)
This creates a self-reinforcing revenue cycle where:
- Each sale feeds future sales
- Customer data improves AI performance
- Owners spend less time operating - and more time scaling
Own the Brand. Automate the Work. Earn the Upside.
BeNXGen.ai introduces a new category of entrepreneur:
The Automated Brand Owner
Instead of managing employees, logistics, and daily operations, owners:
- Launch and control multiple brands
- Monitor performance dashboards
- Optimize growth strategies
- Expand into new niches rapidly
For candy and food entrepreneurs, the addition of real product infrastructure makes this model especially powerful - bridging digital automation with physical commerce
Scaling NXGen's Revenue Ecosystem
For NXGen Brands, Inc., this model unlocks exponential growth:
- Increased microsite deployments
- Recurring revenue from automation services
- Product volume flowing through partner supply chains
- Expansion into multiple consumer verticals
Each new BeNXGen.ai user becomes part of a larger monetization network, driving value across the entire ecosystem.
Start Building Your Automated Income Stream
Entrepreneurs ready to launch their own AI-powered, revenue-generating brand can begin today:
Visit: www.BeNXGen.ai
About BeNXGen.ai
BeNXGen.ai is the flagship AI-powered brand automation platform from NXGen Brands, Inc., designed to turn ideas into fully operational, revenue-generating businesses in days.
Media Contact
NXGen Brands, Inc.
marjschaefer.manager@gmail.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. NXGen Brands undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.
Be Bold. Be Brave. Be… Next.
https://www.benxgen.ai/apply.html
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ff2606a-b0e1-4582-a2bc-a5f340323b4e