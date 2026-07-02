A New Crypto Order Under Global Liquidity Repricing | HTX Research Releases Quarterly Strategy Report, Breaking Down the Q3 Framework

APIA, Samoa, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX Research, the dedicated research arm of HTX, has released its Q3 2026 outlook report, Liquidity Defines Crypto: A New Crypto Order Under Global Liquidity Repricing. Built around two core themes, liquidity and regulation, the report takes Q2's market shifts as its starting point and lays out a comprehensive analysis for Q3.

Read the full report: https://square.htx.com/htx-research-quarterly-strategy-2026-q3-liquidity-defines-crypto-a-new-crypto-order-under-global-liquidity-repricing/

The Quarterly Strategy Report series reflects HTX's read on what users need: in a market saturated with information and rotating narratives, analysis that cuts through the noise to the medium-term drivers. Published each quarter, it brings macro liquidity, regulation, and on-chain fundamentals into one framework, helping users look past price swings to the underlying drivers and form their own view.

Reflecting on Q2, HTX Research argues that the drawdown was fundamentally a macro-driven repricing of global liquidity, leaving crypto's long-term fundamentals intact. A hawkish Fed pivot, a stronger dollar, a reversal in spot Bitcoin ETF flows, and weaker corporate treasury demand together raised the cost of capital and compressed risk budgets. Unlike the last bear market, which stemmed from credit collapse and damaged institutional trust, this correction was driven by higher funding costs and the disappearance of marginal buyers. The data bears it out: Bitcoin fell from a mid-May high near $82,000 to about $59,000 in June, a peak-to-trough compression of roughly 24%, while spot Bitcoin ETFs saw nearly $4.9 billion in combined net outflows across May and June.

The report draws three conclusions from the quarter. Liquidity matters more than geopolitics: shocks such as the Iran conflict move short-term risk appetite, but global dollar liquidity still sets Bitcoin's trend, and gold's outperformance during the shock confirmed that BTC no longer behaves as a safe haven. Cash flow matters more than narrative: the divergence across ETH, DeFi, and altcoins shows activity, TVL, and user growth must translate into fees, revenue, burn, or clear token-level value capture. Infrastructure matters more than price: tokenized RWA (excluding stablecoins) grew from about $29.49 billion to $32.28 billion in Q2, led by tokenized Treasuries, as stablecoin settlement, tokenized equities, and compliance rails kept expanding.

For Q3, HTX Research frames the market around two conditions that remain to be confirmed: whether global liquidity improves at the margin, and whether regulatory clarity is sufficient to reopen institutional risk budgets.

The report flags three variables to track: whether the Fed continues to defend a hawkish reaction function; the pace of Treasury issuance and TGA rebuilding, which has overtaken QT as the decisive liquidity drain now that the RRP buffer is nearly exhausted; and the CLARITY Act, which cleared a 15-9 markup in the Senate Banking Committee and reached the legislative calendar. Whether it can pass the 60-vote threshold is the quarter's largest policy variable.

On that basis, the report sets out three scenarios: a base case (probability 60%) of limited liquidity improvement and incomplete regulatory progress, pointing to structural repair rather than a broad bull market; a bull case (probability 25%) of easing inflation, a weaker dollar, and faster-than-expected regulation; and a bear case (probability 15%) driven by renewed energy pressure and further liquidity contraction.

The report maps how assets respond to these two threads. Bitcoin is treated as the global liquidity proxy and tends to reflect marginal shifts first; RWA is categorized as a structural growth line supported by a high-rate environment and institutional compliance demand; a rerating of quality DeFi depends on real revenue, risk governance, and value capture rather than TVL; and ETH's recovery awaits confirmation from ETF flows, fees, and burn rates. In HTX Research's view, Q3 will not reward risk indiscriminately; liquidity, cash flow, and a clear compliance path will distinguish asset performance.

Through this report, HTX Research aims to help HTX users worldwide map Q3's key variables and signals, offering a reference point for reading direction amid macro complexity. Going forward, HTX Research will continue publishing the Quarterly Strategy series alongside other research, updating its framework as the macro and policy landscape evolves.

Note: This article does not constitute investment advice.

About HTX Research

HTX Research is the dedicated research arm of HTX Group, responsible for conducting in-depth analyses, producing comprehensive reports, and delivering expert evaluations across a broad spectrum of topics, including cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and emerging market trends. Committed to providing data-driven insights and strategic foresight, HTX Research plays a pivotal role in shaping industry perspectives and supporting informed decision-making within the digital asset space. Through rigorous research methodologies and cutting-edge analytics, HTX Research remains at the forefront of innovation, driving thought leadership and fostering a deeper understanding of evolving market dynamics. Visit us.

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