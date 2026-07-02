Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - Digit, an Australian business services firm based in Perth, Western Australia, has released a report covering superannuation guarantee obligations for the 2025-26 financial year and the transition to Payday Super scheduled to take effect from 1 July 2026. The report is available online at: https://digit.business/insights/people-payroll/super-guarantee-rate-2025-26-australia.

The publication has been prepared for Australian employers navigating payroll and superannuation compliance obligations as the 2025-26 financial year closes and the legislated Payday Super transition takes effect from 1 July 2026. It is designed to serve as a practical reference point for businesses reviewing their obligations before the quarterly super payment system ends, and for those beginning to assess what the shift to pay-cycle-based superannuation processing will require of their payroll operations.

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Image Description: Overhead view of a bookkeeping workspace with invoices on screens, a calculator, documents, and a person reviewing financial paperwork.

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Digit, which provides bookkeeping services and payroll administration support to Australian businesses, prepared the report as part of its ongoing employer compliance information series for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 financial years.

The report is intended as a general employer reference and does not replace guidance from the Australian Taxation Office, Fair Work Ombudsman, registered tax professionals, payroll providers, or other relevant advisers. Employers remain responsible for confirming how superannuation obligations apply to their specific workplace arrangements, contracts, awards, enterprise agreements, and payroll systems.

The full report is available through Digit's employer information hub at https://digit.business/insights/people-payroll/super-guarantee-rate-2025-26-australia.

About Digit

Digit is an Australian business services firm based in Perth, Western Australia. The company works with Australian businesses on bookkeeping support, payroll administration, BAS-related processes, Xero-based accounting systems, workflow automation, and finance administration. More information is available at https://digit.business.

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Source: AMRYTT MEDIA