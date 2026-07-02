San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - GeekyAnts is pleased to announce ET Now has honored the company with an award for Excellence in AI and Digital Transformation, marking a significant recognition for operating across AI, platform modernization, and digital product engineering. The award adds a clear enterprise signal to a market where technology leaders want fewer pilots and more production systems that improve cost, speed, and customer outcomes.





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The recognition took place at the ET Now Business Conclave & Awards 2026 - Gujarat Edition, held on June 16, 2026, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The event brought together policymakers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry experts to discuss Gujarat's role in India's economic growth, technology adoption, manufacturing expansion, infrastructure development, and investment outlook.

GeekyAnts is an AI-Powered Digital Product Engineering and Consulting Company. Its work spans AI-led product development, cloud-native engineering, enterprise modernization, data-backed platforms, and digital customer experience. The ET Now recognition comes as large organizations continue to invest in AI while working to connect AI programs with measurable business performance.

Kumar Pratik, Founder and CEO of GeekyAnts, said the recognition reflects a shift from AI experimentation to accountable engineering. "Enterprise leaders no longer ask whether AI belongs on the roadmap. They ask which use cases deserve investment, which systems can scale, and which teams can connect business value with production reliability. This honor strengthens our focus on helping organizations build AI and digital platforms that deliver measurable outcomes," he said.

The award gives North American enterprises a useful reference point as they review technology partners for 2026 programs. Companies with 5,000 to 100,000-plus employees often run complex portfolios across legacy systems, cloud platforms, customer applications, internal tools, and data operations. These environments require partners that can connect strategy, engineering, cloud economics, and customer experience.

ET Now's recognition of GeekyAnts points to that broader enterprise shift. AI and digital transformation have moved beyond boardroom ambition. The next phase will favor teams that can ship reliable platforms, integrate AI into real workflows, and prove value through measurable outcomes. For decision-makers evaluating the next wave of digital investment, GeekyAnts' work offers a case for closer examination.

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Source: GRW