Dahua Technology recently showcased its latest innovations for the renewable energy industry at Intersolar Europe 2026 in Munich. Under the theme "Visible AI in New Energy," Dahua demonstrated how AIoT technologies can help energy operators enhance efficiency, reliability, and security across the entire energy value chain, from power generation and transmission to consumption. Dahua's portfolio of solutions covered five key application areas: Intelligent Security, Equipment Inspection, HSE-PPE Management, EV Charging, and Smart Control Centre. Together, these solutions address the growing need ...

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