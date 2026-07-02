Acquisition brings together Besins Healthcare's hormonal health leadership and UniD's expertise in the development and manufacturing of advanced polymer based pharmaceutical formulations. 1

UniD Manufacturing to become Besins Healthcare PharmTech, serving as a strategic innovation hub within the company while continuing to serve its clients.

Besins Healthcare, a global pharmaceutical company specializing in hormonal health, today announced the acquisition of UniD Manufacturing, a Belgium-based pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company with more than 20 years of recognized expertise in long-acting drug delivery technologies.1

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260701779777/en/

Besins Healthcare Strengthens Innovation Capabilities with Acquisition of UniD Manufacturing, a Specialist in Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies

This acquisition brings together two highly compatible areas. Besins Healthcare brings deep expertise in hormone therapies for women's and men's health, including treatments such as Estrogel/Oestrogel (estradiol)2 and Utrogestan3 (micronized progesterone) for women, and Androgel/Testogel4 (testosterone) for men. UniD contributes advanced capabilities in technologies that can enable more differentiated, less frequently administered treatment approaches.

UniD is one of very few companies worldwide that work with the advanced polymer technology used in the development and manufacture of complex long-acting delivery systems, such as implants and vaginal rings.1

Besins Healthcare will acquire the UniD site located in Seraing, Belgium, and 52highly skilled professionals will transfer to the company. As part of this new chapter, UniD Manufacturing will be renamed Besins Healthcare PharmTech and will progressively become a center of excellence dedicated to innovation and future development projects. In the immediate term, UniD will continue to operate as usual and serve its current clients with the same professionalism and commitment.

"This acquisition unites two teams with deep and complementary expertise, and we couldn't be more pleased to welcome UniD to Besins Healthcare," said Nicolas and Alexandre Besins, Co-CEOs, Besins Healthcare. "This is a natural partnership for both companies, and we are excited about what lies ahead."

"We are proud of what the UniD team has built over the past 20 years, and we are delighted to see those capabilities take on a new dimension as part of Besins Healthcare," said Marc Foidart, Executive Chairman at UniD Manufacturing, who will step down from his role. "The UniD team looks forward to innovating further with Besins Healthcare, as well as continuing to serve our existing clients with the same commitment they have always received."

Over the last 10 years, Besins Healthcare has experienced sustained, double-digit growth, with revenues reaching over €700 million in 2025, continuing a trajectory that has established the company as one of the fastest-growing companies in the hormonal health sector.5

UniD Manufacturing's Headquarters in Seraing, Belgium

About UniD Manufacturing

UniD Manufacturing is a Belgium-based pharmaceutical CDMO specializing in long-acting drug delivery technologies and advanced polymer-based pharmaceutical formulations. The company provides development and manufacturing services for complex therapeutic products, such as implants, inserts, and vaginal ring technologies, supporting pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners from development through commercial supply. www.unid-manufacturing.com

About Besins Healthcare

Besins Healthcare is a global leader and specialist in hormonal health, and the only company in the world offering a complete portfolio of bioidentical hormones progesterone, estradiol and testosterone for both women and men. A family-owned business with more than five generations of heritage, the company sells its medicines across 114 countries through 22 wholly owned subsidiaries.5 In 2025, Besins Healthcare reported revenues of over €700 million.5 Estrogel, Utrogestan, Androgel, Testogel are trademarks owned by Besins Healthcare. www.besins-healthcare.com.

1 We are UniD. Available at https://www.unid-manufacturing.com/. Last accessed June 2026

2 Oestrogel Summary of Product Characteristics. Available at https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/353/smpcgref. Last accessed June 2026.

3 Utrogestan 100mg capsules. Summary of Product Characteristics. Available at https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/352/smpcgref Last accessed June 2026.

4 Testogel. Summary of product characteristics. Available at: https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/8919/smpc. Last accessed June 2026.

5 Data on file.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260701779777/en/

Contacts:

Media contact: Sébastien Grilli, sgrilli@besins-healthcare.com