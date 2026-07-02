DJ Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc (UHYC) Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jul-2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.9484 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2315991 CODE: UHYC ISIN: LU1435356XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1435356XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYC Sequence No.: 434721 EQS News ID: 2358930 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2358930&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2026 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)