Stratus Global Holdings Berhad: Stratus Global Unveils Main Market IPO Prospectus, Aims to Raise RM285.00 Million for Next Phase of Growth

PENANG, MY / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / Stratus Global Holdings Berhad ("Stratus Global" or the "Company"), a semiconductor automated material handling system ("AMHS") solutions specialist, today launched its prospectus in conjunction with its upcoming Initial Public Offering ("IPO") and listing on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

(From Left) Mr. Tan Chan Chin, Executive Director and COO of Stratus Global Holdings Berhad; Mr. Ryo Narisawa, Executive Director and CEO of Stratus Global Holdings Berhad; His Excellency Noriyuki Shikata, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan in Malaysia; Mr. David Lim, Chief Executive Officer of UOB Kay Hian (M) Sdn Bhd; En. Fazrin Azwar Bin Md. Nor, Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Stratus Global Holdings Berhad.

Stratus Global and its subsidiaries ("Stratus Global Group") are principally involved in the provision of AMHS solutions catered towards companies operating within the semiconductor industry, specialising in automating the transfer and storage of critical materials (such as silicon wafers and related components) within cleanroom or other controlled environments. Established in 1998, Stratus Global Group delivers end-to-end AMHS solutions, encompassing design, fabrication, installation and commissioning, to support semiconductor companies to enhance throughput, reduce production downtime and improve manufacturing precision. Its AMHS solutions are designed to support highly complex semiconductor manufacturing facilities, where precision, reliability and contamination control are crucial to semiconductor production processes. Stratus Global Group's growing customer base primarily comprises multinational semiconductor companies with operations in Malaysia, as well as semiconductor manufacturers across Asia, Europe and North America, reflecting the Group's strong international presence and established position within the global semiconductor supply chain.

The IPO aims to raise approximately RM285.00 million through the issuance of 356.25 million new shares at an issue price of RM0.80 per share, representing a market capitalisation of RM1.00 billion based on an enlarged issued share capital of 1.25 billion shares.

The proceeds from the IPO will primarily be utilised for the following initiatives:

RM122.60 million for the expansion of the Company's facility, including the establishment of a new manufacturing facility in Penang to support higher production capacity and larger-scale project execution.

RM20.00 million for overseas business expansion, including the establishment of sales and engineering support offices in strategic semiconductor markets to strengthen customer engagement and regional support capabilities.

RM45.00 million for research and development expenditure to enhance the Company's AMHS solutions, proprietary transport control software and product innovation capabilities.

RM82.40 million for working capital requirements to support the Company's day-to-day operations, project execution and business growth.

RM15.00 million for estimated listing expenses.

The IPO comprises entirely the issuance of new ordinary shares, with no offer for sale by the existing shareholders, underscoring the Company's commitment to raising growth capital to support the Stratus Global Group's expansion initiatives.

Applications for the IPO will open at 10.00 a.m. on 2 July 2026 and will close at 5.00 p.m. on 10 July 2026. The listing of Stratus Global on the Main Market is scheduled for 21 July 2026.

Mr. Ryo Narisawa, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Stratus Global Holdings Berhad, commented, "The launch of our Prospectus marks a significant milestone for Stratus Global as we prepare for our listing on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. This IPO provides a strong platform to execute our next phase of growth by expanding our manufacturing capabilities, advancing innovation through research and development, and strengthening our presence in key international semiconductor markets. As demand for advanced semiconductor manufacturing solutions continues to grow, we are well positioned to build on our established track record and deliver greater value to our customers and shareholders. We look forward to embarking on this next chapter of growth with confidence and purpose."

Mr. David Lim, Chief Executive Officer of UOB Kay Hian (M) Sdn Bhd added, "Over the course of the IPO process, we have had the privilege of working closely with the Stratus Global team and have witnessed firsthand the strength of its engineering capabilities, operational discipline and unwavering commitment to innovation. Together with its proprietary technologies, strong customer relationships and established position within the global semiconductor supply chain, these qualities provide a strong foundation for Stratus Global's continued growth and reinforce our confidence in the Company's long-term prospects. We are proud to have supported the Company on this significant milestone and look forward to seeing it continue to grow and create long-term value as a Main Market listed company."

Over the years, Stratus Global has established a strong operating platform built on its proven track record, in-house engineering expertise and longstanding customer relationships across Malaysia and international markets. Its AMHS solutions support both front-end and back-end semiconductor manufacturing processes, helping customers automate the transfer and storage of critical materials, improve operational efficiency and optimise production workflows within cleanroom environments.

UOB Kay Hian (M) Sdn Bhd is the Principal Adviser, Underwriter and Placement Agent for Stratus Global's IPO.

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ABOUT STRATUS GLOBAL HOLDINGS BERHAD

Stratus Global Holdings Berhad ("Stratus Global" or the "Company") is a Penang-based factory automation solutions provider specialising in cleanroom automated material handling system ("AMHS") solutions for the semiconductor industry. Stratus Global provides end-to-end AMHS solutions encompassing the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of AMHS, with a solutions portfolio comprising conveyor-based AMHS, hybrid AMHS and automated storage and retrieval systems ("ASRS"), supported by its proprietary transport control software. Established since 1998, Stratus Global has built a 28-year operating track record in the AMHS segment, serving primarily multinational semiconductor companies with operations in Malaysia as well as semiconductor manufacturers overseas. The Company served customers across 11 countries in Asia, Europe and North America. Moving forward, Stratus Global is focused on expanding its execution capacity, strengthening its R&D and engineering capabilities, and growing its overseas presence across key semiconductor markets.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn Bhd on behalf of Stratus Global Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Renee Toh

Email: r.toh@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Stratus Global Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/stratus-global-unveils-main-market-ipo-prospectus-aims-to-raise-rm285.-1185812