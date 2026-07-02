Avado and employment law expert Amanda Chadwick launch HR compliance course for managers as new UK legislation leaves employers more exposed than ever

CPD-certified "HR Compliance for Managers" goes live on 1 July 2026, equipping the people who make employment-law decisions every day to manage legally, fairly and with confidence.

LONDON, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avado, the UK's leading provider of online HR training and CIPD qualifications, today launches HR Compliance for Managers, a new CPD-certified course created in partnership with one of the UK's best-known employment law and HR speakers, Amanda Chadwick. The course is available to UK organisations and individual learners from today.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for UK employers. The Employment Rights Act 2025, the most significant overhaul of UK employment law in a generation, became law in December 2025 and is being rolled out in stages through 2026 and 2027. Some changes are already in force. A new enforcement body, the Fair Work Agency, began operating in April 2026, and new day-one rights including paternity leave and statutory sick pay took effect the same month. The changes with the biggest impact on managers are still to come. From October 2026, the time limit for bringing most tribunal claims will extend from three to six months and employers' duty to prevent sexual harassment will be strengthened to a duty to take all reasonable steps. From January 2027, the qualifying period for unfair dismissal claims will fall from two years to six months and the cap on unfair dismissal compensation will be removed. For employers this means a rising level of legal risk and a narrowing window to prepare.

Much of that risk sits with managers rather than HR. Managers hire, discipline, manage absence, handle grievances and make termination decisions every day, often with no formal training in the law behind those decisions. When something goes wrong, the cost lands on the business.

HR Compliance for Managers is built to close that gap. The six-unit, six-hour course combines expert-led video with interactive scenarios, knowledge checks and practical templates. It covers the current legal landscape, fair and legal hiring, managing performance and absence, disciplinary and grievance essentials, wellbeing and psychological safety, and confident day-to-day HR compliance. It is written for non-specialist managers and delivered online at the learner's own pace.

Demand is already clear. In a recent Avado survey of more than 500 HR professionals, employment law essentials came out as the top training priority for 2026.

Alexis Regan, Chief Executive Officer of Avado, said:

"For more than a decade, Avado has helped HR and L&D professionals build the skills and confidence to grow their careers. This partnership extends that support across the whole business, to every manager whose everyday decisions shape whether an organisation stays on the right side of the law. Amanda is one of the most trusted and engaging voices in UK employment law, and combining her expertise with our learning platform lets us deliver something rigorous and practical at the moment UK employers need it most. HR compliance can no longer stop at the HR team's door. We're here to support everyone who manages people, wherever they sit in the organisation."

HR Compliance for Managers is available now at avadolearning.com.

About Avado

Avado is a leading provider of online HR training and CIPD qualifications in the UK and Middle East. For more than a decade, Avado has partnered with the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) to help HR and L&D professionals develop the skills and confidence to grow their careers, supporting tens of thousands of learners across its accredited programmes. For more information, visit avadolearning.com.

About Amanda Chadwick

Amanda Chadwick is an experienced and well-known speaker specialising in all areas of employment law, HR, health & safety and employee wellbeing. Over a career spanning more than 25 years as a presenter, broadcaster and author, she has advised tens of thousands of business owners on everyday employment and health & safety issues, representing at tribunal, mediating, mentoring and training, and is known for making complex legal subjects accessible and engaging.

Media contact: Ting-Wei Wu, Performance Marketing Executive, Avado, ting-wei.wu@avadolearning.com

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