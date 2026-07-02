Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI hat das Bohrziel gewählt - startet jetzt die nächste große Kupfer-Story aus Nevada?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 898123 | ISIN: US9418481035 | Ticker-Symbol: WAZ
Tradegate
02.07.26 | 10:38
329,60 Euro
-0,84 % -2,80
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WATERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WATERS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
329,60334,0013:35
329,60334,4013:17
PR Newswire
02.07.2026 12:06 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Waters Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

MILFORD, Mass., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) will hold its Q2 2026 financial results conference call on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Waters' Investor Relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available until at least September 1, 2026, at midnight Eastern Time.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) is a global leader in life sciences and diagnostics, dedicated to accelerating the benefits of pioneering science through analytical technologies, informatics, and service. With a focus on regulated, high-volume testing environments, our innovative portfolio harnesses deep scientific expertise across chemistry, physics, and biology. We collaborate with customers around the world to advance the release of effective, high-quality medicines, ensure the safety of food and water, and drive better patient outcomes by detecting diseases earlier, managing routine infections, and combating antibiotic resistance. Through a shared culture of relentless innovation, our passionate team of ~16,000 colleagues turn scientific challenges into breakthroughs that improve lives worldwide. For more information, please visit www.waters.com/about.

Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations
investor_relations@waters.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/waters-corporation-schedules-second-quarter-2026-earnings-conference-call-302816487.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.