Yidu Tech Achieves Its First Full-Year Profit: FY2026 Net Profit Reaches RMB 78.8 Million, with Positive Operating Cash Flow in the Second Half

BEIJING, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 2, Yidu Tech (02158.HK), a leading AI healthcare company, held its annual results presentation to review its financial performance for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 ("FY2026").

During the reporting period, the Company achieved its first full-year profitability, with net profit reaching RMB 78.8 million, exceeding the upper end of its previously announced profit guidance of RMB 55 million to RMB 70 million. Profit attributable to owners of the Company reached RMB 72.7 million, approximately 30% above the upper end of the guided attributable profit range of RMB 56 million. Total revenue increased 14.6% year over year to RMB 820 million, while adjusted EBITDA grew more than 4.6 times to RMB 220 million.

The quality of earnings also improved significantly. Gross margin increased from 33.5% in the previous fiscal year to 36.4%, while net operating cash flow turned positive in the second half of the fiscal year, reaching RMB 29.3 million, reflecting stronger profitability and healthier cash generation.

Growth momentum remained robust across the Company's core businesses. New orders in the AI for Medical segment increased 22.3% year over year, while new orders in AI for Life Sciences rose 42.0%, providing strong visibility for future revenue growth.

At the presentation, Yidu Tech Co-founder and CEO Xu Jiming said FY2026 marked a key milestone as the Company transitioned from long-term capability building to commercial value realization. Powered by a unified AI foundation, Yidu Tech continues to deliver value across healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, insurers, and patients. Hospital products are steadily advancing toward greater standardization and productization, high-value pharmaceutical contracts continue to grow, and the health management business is maintaining strong momentum. Looking ahead, the Company will remain focused on high-value healthcare scenarios, working alongside leading hospitals, key specialties, and renowned clinical experts to accelerate the evolution of AI capabilities from project delivery to scalable platform-based products.

Executive Director and CFO Feng Xiaoying noted that the Company's first full-year profit was not driven by one-off factors, but resulted from continued optimization of business mix, higher gross margins, improved operating efficiency, and expanding operating leverage. The return to positive operating cash flow in the second half further demonstrates the quality and sustainability of the Company's earnings. Looking ahead, Yidu Tech will continue to allocate capital prudently, concentrating resources on disease areas and strategic customers that can generate the greatest long-term compounding value, while delivering sustainable and measurable returns to shareholders.

YiduCore Continues to Strengthen Its Position as Healthcare AI Infrastructure

At the core of Yidu Tech's technology platform is YiduCore, the Company's proprietary healthcare AI infrastructure. Rather than a standalone model, YiduCore is an integrated intelligent foundation combining a data governance platform, medical knowledge system, disease models, healthcare-specific large language model capabilities, and real-world application frameworks.

Healthcare demands exceptional levels of precision, reliability, and safety. Competitive advantage is therefore defined not simply by model size or general conversational ability, but by the ability to deeply understand disease progression, align with clinical decision-making, and integrate seamlessly into real-world medical workflows. Built on this philosophy, YiduCore has been trained around real disease evolution, clinical pathways, and authentic healthcare scenarios.

As of March 31, 2026, YiduCore had processed and analyzed nearly 9 billion authorized real-world medical records. Supported by compliant authorization and standardized data governance, the Company's high-quality healthcare data processing capabilities and deep understanding of diseases form the foundation of its long-term competitive advantage and define the boundaries of its AI capabilities. Its proprietary disease repository now covers more than 100 disease areas, while its medical knowledge graph broadly spans known diseases and currently supports the development of 21 disease-specific datasets.

Built upon more than a decade of experience in real-world healthcare, including disease knowledge graphs, medical semantic understanding, and scenario-driven model training, YiduCore has established a self-reinforcing flywheel in which data powers algorithms, algorithms enhance applications, and real-world applications continuously enrich data. This has become the Company's core engine for delivering AI capabilities across the healthcare ecosystem.

Three Business Segments Deliver Coordinated Growth Through AI

During FY2026, all three business segments achieved growth as YiduCore continued to demonstrate its value as a unified AI foundation reusable across multiple healthcare scenarios.

AI for Medical (Big Data Platform and Solutions) remains the Company's cornerstone business, providing data intelligence-driven solutions to healthcare institutions and regulators. Revenue reached RMB 380 million, up 10.2% year over year. As of the end of the reporting period, the Company served 133 leading hospitals, 54 regulatory and policymaking organizations, and maintained a hospital network covering more than 12,000 medical institutions nationwide. During the year, Yidu Tech secured multiple major provincial projects, including Hainan's Regional Infectious Disease Surveillance, Early Warning and Emergency Command Information Platform and the Hainan Smart Health Island initiative, each valued at over RMB 10 million. The Company also played an active role in the development of National AI Application Pilot Bases in regions including Beijing and Henan, supporting regional healthcare digital transformation. Meanwhile, the rollout of next-generation products-including AI Middleware Platform 3.0, Copilot 2.0, Yidu Evidence, and Yidu Command-significantly improved operating efficiency, driving gross margin from 29.7% in the previous fiscal year to 39.7%.

AI for Life Sciences (Life Sciences Solutions) focuses on AI-enabled services throughout the pharmaceutical value chain. Revenue reached RMB 270 million, representing 9.4% year-over-year growth. The business continued to strengthen its high-quality customer base, with 17 of the world's top 20 multinational pharmaceutical companies now among its clients. In clinical research, the Company has participated in or completed more than 516 clinical research projects, including both sponsor-initiated clinical trials and investigator-initiated studies. It has also supported more than 320 prospective and retrospective real-world studies.

AI for Care (Health Management Platform and Solutions) delivered the strongest growth, with revenue increasing 37.6% year over year to RMB 170 million. In supplementary health insurance, Yidu Tech continued serving as the primary operating platform for the Shenzhen Supplementary Insurance program for the fourth consecutive year and for the Beijing Supplementary Insurance program for the fifth consecutive year. Shenzhen Supplementary Insurance has maintained enrollment of over 6 million participants for three consecutive years, while cumulative enrollment for the Beijing program has exceeded 19 million. The Company also expanded its presence in primary healthcare. Its digital therapeutics solution for diabetes has now been deployed across 105 core medical institutions in five cities and counties in Hainan Province, including Sanya, Qionghai, Wanning, and Lingshui, significantly improving patients' blood glucose control and expanding into additional regions such as Shanxi Province and Tianjin. During the reporting period, the health management platform recorded more than 22 million active users who completed at least one transaction.

With its first full year of profitability in FY2026, Yidu Tech has entered a pivotal stage, transitioning from sustained investment to scalable value realization. The Company believes the healthcare AI industry is moving beyond technology validation toward commercially sustainable business models. Competitive advantage is increasingly shifting from isolated AI applications to platform-based, system-level capabilities that can be deployed across multiple healthcare scenarios. Going forward, Yidu Tech will continue to build around YiduCore, deepening AI integration across healthcare providers, life sciences, and health management while strengthening the closed-loop ecosystem of data, algorithms, and real-world applications. Through this approach, the Company aims to further reinforce its position as healthcare AI infrastructure and unlock larger-scale commercialization opportunities across the healthcare ecosystem.

SOURCE Yidu Tech