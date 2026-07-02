Lanas Healthcare Technology Limited: Lanas appoints Rob Hutcheson as Chief Corporate Development Officer to accelerate acquisition strategy

DUBLIN, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Irish-headquartered healthcare technology business, Lanas, has appointed Rob Hutcheson as Chief Corporate Development Officer, strengthening the company's acquisition capabilities as it continues expanding its healthcare technology offering across global markets.

Based in Brisbane, Hutcheson brings more than 20 years' experience in mergers and acquisitions, corporate development and growth strategy, including more than 15 years focused on healthcare technology at PwC and Civica.

The appointment follows Lanas' continued investment in growth since partnering with TA Associates ("TA"), and reflects its long-term strategy of expanding through both product innovation and targeted acquisitions.

In his new role, Hutcheson will lead Lanas' corporate development strategy and M&A team, working closely with founders, management teams and investors to identify complementary healthcare technologies that strengthen the company's capabilities and expand its offering across healthcare in the UK, Ireland, and ANZ.

Lanas is a global healthcare technology company that builds, acquires and scales products used across primary care, community care, pharmacy, specialist care, and care platforms. The company is headquartered in Dublin with customers and operations across the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Howard Beggs, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Lanas, said Hutcheson's appointment marks an important step in the company's next phase of growth:

"We're building a company focused on the technology healthcare organisations rely on every day.

"Rob brings deep healthcare technology and M&A experience, and he'll play an important role as we continue to strengthen our offering and create greater value for customers.

"We see significant opportunities ahead and are committed to investing in products and capabilities that help make healthcare more connected, efficient and accessible."

Rob Hutcheson said he was attracted by both the strength of Lanas' existing business and the opportunity to help shape its future growth:

"What attracted me to Lanas was the opportunity to join a company with a clear vision and strong foundations.

"The products already support healthcare organisations across multiple markets, and there's a significant opportunity to build on that through disciplined strategic acquisitions.

"I'm looking forward to working with founders, management teams and investors to identify technologies that strengthen our capabilities, expand our offering and help solve real healthcare challenges."

Backed by TA, a leading global private equity firm, Lanas launched in November 2025, with a committed M&A funding packet of €100m.

With over 20 products and services currently serving clinicians across two hemispheres, the company is focused on building, acquiring, scaling, and supporting proven healthcare technologies, with an aim to advance the electronic health record (EHR) market through innovation and operational excellence.

About Lanas

871 million clinical documents and messages flow through our platforms every year. Over 40,000 GPs across two hemispheres start their day using our products. Every second, two prescriptions are processed through a Lanas system.

Lanas is a healthcare technology company focused on making care more efficient for the clinicians who deliver it, and more accessible for the patients who need it. We build, acquire and grow products used across primary care, pharmacy, specialists, and care platforms, supporting the clinical and operational workflows healthcare organisations rely on every day.

Headquartered in Dublin, and operating across the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, Lanas launched in 2025, backed by TA Associates.

www.lanas.com

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Contact:

lauren.turner@lanas.com

communications@lanas.com

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