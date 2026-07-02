BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)



Portfolio Holdings



A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc as at 31 May 2026 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:



https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/brlait-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Graham Venables

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary

Tel: 020 3649 3432



2 July 2026



END