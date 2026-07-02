Renewable energy sources accounted for 45.5% of electricity generated in the EU during the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026), according to data published by Eurostat, the official statistical office of the European Union. The figure is an increase on the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2025), when the share was 42.7%. Solar accounted for 17.3% of renewable electricity in the EU during Q1 2026. The percentage makes solar the third largest form of renewable electricity in the bloc, behind wind and hydro power. Eurostat's database adds that solar generated 58.8 TWh of electricity in Q1 2026, comprising ...

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