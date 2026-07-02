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PR Newswire
02.07.2026 12:42 Uhr
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Comviva's mobiquity Pay Reinforces Mobile Money Leadership with Consecutive Platinum Win at Juniper Research Future Digital Awards 2026

Recognized in the 'Best Mobile Money Offering' category for its mobiquity Pay platform

NEW DELHI, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, a global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, today announced that it has been named the Platinum Winner at the Juniper Research Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments 2026 in the 'Best Mobile Money Offering' category.

The recognition highlights the capabilities of mobiquity Pay, Comviva's cloud-native, API-first, configurable, extensible, SDUI-enabled and AI-powered digital wallet platform that enables financial institutions, fintechs, banks, governments, and mobile network operators to build and scale secure, interoperable, and high-performance digital payment ecosystems.

Designed on a microservices-based architecture, mobiquity Pay supports a wide range of use cases including peer-to-peer transfers, savings circles, merchant payments, bill payments, and bulk disbursements for its 500mn+ users across 70+ deployments in 50+ countries processing half a trillion dollars annually. The platform leverages AI-driven ops to strengthen revenue and intelligence for its customers, enhance transaction success rates, and optimize operational performance, while open APIs enable seamless integration with ecosystem partners including banks, merchants, and government systems.

Commenting on the recognition, Rajesh Chandiramani, Chief Executive Officer, Comviva, said, "This recognition from Juniper Research underscores Comviva's commitment to enabling inclusive and scalable digital financial ecosystems. mobiquity Pay has been designed to help service providers deliver secure, seamless and intelligent payment experiences while supporting large-scale financial inclusion. As digital payments continue to evolve, AI-driven platforms will play a critical role in enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening trust, and expanding access to financial services. This award reinforces the impact that innovation can create in accelerating the transition towards a more connected and inclusive digital economy."

The award comes at a time when mobiquity Pay completes 20 years from its Generation 1 platform launch in 2006 to Generation 5 today and recognizes the platform's ability to stay ahead and consistently deliver scalable mobile money services in a market with multi-billion-dollar global contenders and drive financial inclusion across diverse markets. Through deployments supporting $1bn+ transaction value every day, mobiquity Pay has enabled rapid ecosystem expansion, strengthened merchant participation, and improved access to digital financial services for consumers and businesses alike.

The Juniper Research Future Digital Awards recognize organizations and solutions that are shaping the future of digital payments and financial services through innovation, scale, and measurable industry impact.

Media Contact:sundeep.mehta@comviva.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/5723565/Comviva_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/comvivas-mobiquity-pay-reinforces-mobile-money-leadership-with-consecutive-platinum-win-at-juniper-research-future-digital-awards-2026-302816831.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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