Data Center Heat Exchangers Market worth $14.40 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Data Center Heat Exchangers Market by Type (Air-to-Air, Liquid-to-Liquid, Liquid-to-Air, Refrigerant-Based), Cooling Technology, Application, Data Center Type (Hyperscale, Colocation, Enterprise, Edge & Micro), and Region - Global Forecast to 2032", The data center heat exchangers market is projected to grow from USD 7.67 billion in 2026 to USD 14.40 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period. Key drivers of the market include the rapid growth of AI and high-performance computing (HPC), the accelerating adoption of liquid cooling, and the expansion of hyperscale and colocation data centers.

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Data Center Heat Exchangers Market Size & Forecast:

• Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

• 2026 Market Size: USD 7.67 billion

• 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 14.40 billion

• CAGR (2026-2032): 11.1%

Data Center Heat Exchangers Market Trends & Insights:

The data center heat exchangers market is emerging as a critical segment of the global data center cooling industry, driven by the growing need to manage heat from modern computing infrastructure. Heat exchangers play a vital role, transferring thermal energy from servers, cooling distribution units (CDUs), and liquid cooling loops to facility cooling systems, keeping the entire setup stable and equipment performing at its best. The market is gaining momentum from the rapid rollout of AI-driven workloads, high-performance computing (HPC) systems, and hyperscale cloud facilities, which are significantly increasing thermal loads inside data centers. Meanwhile, operators are working to boost energy efficiency, cut cooling costs, and handle higher rack densities, so advanced heat exchanger technologies are being adopted widely across liquid cooling architectures. On the technology front, innovations in plate heat exchangers, microchannel designs, and heat recovery systems are improving cooling efficiency and supporting sustainability goals. With growing investments in AI-ready infrastructure, edge data centers, and environmentally sustainable cooling approaches, heat exchangers are becoming indispensable for enabling the next generation of high-density, energy-efficient, scalable operations that hold up under heavy demand.

North America is the fastest growing country, in terms of value, with the CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Liquid-to-liquid heat exchangers accounted for 42.9% of the market, in terms of value, in 2025.

Direct-to-chip cooling is expected to dominate the data center heat exchangers market during the forecast period.

Hyperscale data centers accounted for a major share of the data center heat exchangers market in terms of value in 2025.

Server and IT hardware cooling accounted for 54.3% of the market, by application, in 2025.

Vertiv, Schneider Electric, Alfa Laval, Rittal, and STULZ collectively held roughly half of the global market in 2025, though the competitive landscape is broadening as niche thermal specialists gain traction.

Tranter Inc., Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., and thermowave, among others, have distinguished themselves as startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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By type, liquid-to-liquid heat exchangers are expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Liquid-to-liquid heat exchangers are the dominant product category in the data center heat exchanger market. This dominance reflects the architecture of modern liquid cooling deployments, in which facility-side chilled water loops must interface efficiently with rack- or CDU-level coolant loops that carry heat away from processors. Plate heat exchangers - the most prevalent liquid-to-liquid variant - offer high thermal efficiency in a compact footprint, lower maintenance requirements than shell-and-tube alternatives, and straightforward scalability by adding plate packs. The broad adoption of this technology by hyperscale operators in their standard reference architecture has cemented its position as the market anchor.

Air-to-liquid heat exchangers, most implemented as rear-door heat exchangers, are the fastest-growing product type by unit volume. The RDHx format has a structural advantage: it requires no server-level modifications, can be retrofitted to existing racks, and scales linearly with rack density, making it the de facto preferred migration pathway for operators moving away from air cooling without committing to a full liquid system transformation. As Al server density increases and more facilities cross the threshold where RDHx becomes the economically optimal solution, this segment will continue to see above-market growth rates.

By cooling technology, direct-to-chip cooling is expected to dominate the global data center heat exchangers market during the forecast period.

Direct-to-chip liquid cooling systems, in which cold plates are mounted in direct contact with CPUs, GPUs, and other heat-generating silicon, account for the leading share of high-value heat exchanger deployments. The technology is architecturally demanding but thermally superior: it removes heat at the source before it can raise ambient temperatures, enable much higher chip operating performance, and make it possible to operate without significant mechanical air-cooling infrastructure. Hyperscalers deploying NVIDIA Blackwell and next-generation GPU clusters are standardizing on direct-to-chip architectures, making this the technology segment most closely tied to AI infrastructure investment trends.

Free cooling and adiabatic heat exchanger solutions are the fastest-growing technology segment on a percentage basis in geographies with favorable ambient conditions. Northern European data centers, particularly in the Nordics and Ireland, have long exploited mild climates to minimize reliance on mechanical cooling, and the heat exchanger products enabling this architecture to have evolved significantly. As operators in warmer climates invest in hybrid systems that use free cooling for a meaningful share of annual operating hours, this segment is expanding its addressable market beyond traditional cold-weather geographies.

By application, server & IT hardware cooling is expected to dominate the global data center heat exchangers market during the forecast period.

Server & IT hardware cooling dominates application demand, accounting for the substantial majority of heat exchanger procurement value. This is inherent to the physics of data centers: IT equipment, including servers, storage, and networking, generates the preponderance of heat that must be managed, and the trend toward denser, higher-power hardware is compounding this already dominant demand signal. Cold plate systems, CDU heat exchangers, and rack-level liquid cooling assemblies all fall within this application category and are experiencing sustained growth as server power continues to climb.

Energy recovery and waste heat reuse is the fastest-growing application segment, albeit from a smaller base. As regulatory pressure mounts and sustainability commitments intensify, operators are increasingly specifying heat exchanger systems that deliver usable heat at temperatures suitable for district heating integration, typically 60-80°C. Manufacturers are responding with heat exchanger designs optimized for high leaving water temperatures, and consulting engineering firms are developing waste heat valorization business models that turn this application from a compliance cost into a revenue opportunity.

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North America is poised to dominate the global data center heat exchangers market throughout the forecast period.

North America is the largest regional market for data center heat exchangers, reflecting the United States' unrivaled position as the global center of gravity for hyperscale cloud computing, AI research, and technology infrastructure investment. The US particularly the Northern Virginia corridor (Loudoun County's "Data Center Alley"), Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta, and Silicon Valley host the world's largest hyperscale campuses. AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud are in multi-year, multi-billion-dollar capacity expansion cycles that include next-generation liquid cooling infrastructure as a standard design element. Canada is emerging as a secondary growth market, with Ontario and Quebec attracting hyperscale investment drawn by lower energy costs, hydroelectric power availability, and a favorable regulatory environment. Mexico, though smaller, is seeing growing colocation investment tied to nearshoring-driven enterprise demand.

Key Players

Key players in this market include Vertiv Group Corp. (US), Schneider Electric (France), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and STULZ GmbH (Germany) and others.

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