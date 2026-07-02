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WKN: A0RAG9 | ISIN: CA62948Q1072 | Ticker-Symbol: EFW
Frankfurt
02.07.26 | 09:55
0,260 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
02.07.2026 13:02 Uhr
151 Leser
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NXT Energy Solutions, Inc.: NXT Energy Solutions Announces New Director

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX:SFD)(OTCQB:NSFDF) today announced that Mr. Marvin Singer is joining the board of directors as the representative for Ataraxia Capital, as per the terms of the Investor's Rights Agreement between the Company and Ataraxia Capital.

Mr. Singer has been a corporate consultant to private and public companies since January 2020. In 2019, he retired from practising corporate, securities and natural resources law, most recently as a Senior Partner at Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP. Mr. Singer has extensive experience in structuring and implementing acquisitions, joint ventures, divestitures, mergers, take-overs, corporate reorganizations, financings and corporate governance. Since retiring he has acted as a director of several Canadian public companies. Mr. Singer received a LL.B. degree from the Osgoode Hall Law School, Toronto, Canada.

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary airborne SFD survey system, applied in numerous basins around the world, uses the principles of quantum mechanics to infer stress anomalies of exploration interest. The method can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify areas conducive to fluid entrapment in order to recommend areas with commercial hydrocarbon and/or geothermal potential. The SFD survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

Contact Information
For investor and media inquiries please contact:
Michael Baker
Director, Business Development & Capital Markets
302, 3320 - 17th AVE SW
Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4
+1 403 206 0812
nxt_info@nxtenergy.com
www.nxtenergy.com

SOURCE: NXT Energy Solutions, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/nxt-energy-solutions-announces-new-director-1184803

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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