Aztec Minerals Corp.: Aztec Engages Kappes, Cassiday & Associates to Advance Metallurgical Testing of Oxide Gold-Silver Mineralization at Tombstone

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) ("Aztec" or the "Company") announces it has engaged Kappes, Cassiday & Associates ("KCA") to conduct initial bottle-roll NaCN leach testing on samples from the Tombstone Project as a continuation of shake tests completed earlier this year. The bottle-roll tests will be conducted on drill samples from multiple lithologic types and grade levels of oxidized gold-silver mineralization found at the Tombstone Project. This testing is expected to advance the metallurgical characterization of the various mineralization types of the Project.

Simon Dyakowski, President & CEO of Aztec Minerals, commented: "Metallurgical testing of our extensive intercepts of oxide gold-silver mineralization represents a key stepping-stone to de-risking the brownfield gold-silver Tombstone Project. This work, in combination with the upcoming maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), is expected to demonstrate the Tombstone Project's potential to become of greater economic significance to the local economy and the State of Arizona."

Tombstone Drilling Program Update

The current Tombstone Project drilling campaign has completed a combined 17,927 metres of reverse circulation ("RC") and core drilling across 87 drill holes that commenced last year, and is continuing to drill test the Northern Exploration area. Since January 1, 2026, Aztec has drilled 42 RC drill holes and 5 core holes, and has reported the results from the initial 19 RC holes drilled. A further 23 RC holes and 3 core holes have been shipped to analytical labs in Hermosillo, Mexico and Tucson, Arizona, and are awaiting final geochemical analytical results which the company expects to release in batches over the next 60 days.

Aztec Launches New Website

Aztec also announces the launch of its new website now live at https://aztecminerals.com/. The new website is designed to better demonstrate the company's focus on expanding and de-risking the potentially open-pittable oxide gold-silver mineralization discovered to date at our Tombstone Property in Arizona, USA (85% JV interest) and our Cervantes Property in Sonora, Mexico (100% owned).

About Kappes, Cassiday & Associates

Since 1972, Kappes, Cassiday & Associates has provided process metallurgical services to the international mining industry. Based in Reno, Nevada, KCA is known world-wide for its heap leach expertise and metallurgical facilities design and construction. KCA's staff includes experienced professionals with design and fabrication capabilities in a wide range of metallurgical processes. KCA specializes in all aspects of heap leaching, cyanide processing, laboratory testing, project feasibility studies, engineering design, construction, and operations management.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Allen David Heyl, B.Sc., CPG - AIPG No. 11277, VP Exploration of Aztec, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Heyl supervises the Tombstone exploration programs. Mr. Heyl has verified the data, which included a review of the sampling, analytical and test methods underlying the data, information and opinions disclosed herein.

"Simon Dyakowski"

Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer

Aztec Minerals Corp.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging discoveries in North America. The Cervantes Project is an emerging porphyry gold-copper discovery in Sonora, Mexico. The Tombstone Project is an emerging gold-silver discovery with high-grade CRD silver-lead-zinc potential in southern Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSXV stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Simon Dyakowski, President & CEO, Director

Tel: (604) 685-9770

Fax: (604) 685-9744

Email: info@aztecminerals.com

Website: www.aztecminerals.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work, statements relating to advancing the Tombstone Project, drill and sampling results including additional potential work and results therefrom, the Company's plans for its Tombstone Project, potential for further expansion of the mineralization at the Tombstone Project, expected results and outcomes, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of gold, silver and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Aztec Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/aztec-engages-kappes-cassiday-and-associates-to-advance-metallurgical-testing-of-1184918