Chromalloy Appoints Olivier Queune as General Manager of Turbine Services Limited in Scotland

GE Vernova executive returns to Glasgow to lead Chromalloy's power business growth in the UK and beyond.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / Chromalloy, a global leader in aftermarket engineering and manufacturing solutions for the aviation, defense, and energy sectors, today announced the appointment of Olivier Queune as General Manager of Turbine Services Limited (TSL), its Glasgow, Scotland-based power business. Queune has more than two decades of senior leadership experience at GE and GE Vernova, including deep expertise in the industrial and aero-derivative gas turbine markets that TSL serves.

TSL is a global independent service provider for owners and operators of industrial and aero-derivative gas turbines, offering replacement parts, repairs, and depot services for Frame 5, Frame 6, and Frame 9 engines as well as aero-derivative platforms including the LM2500, LM2500+, LM2500+G4, and LM6000. In 2025, TSL expanded into a new 22,000 sq. ft. facility in Glasgow, consolidating warehousing, office space, and service capabilities under one roof as part of Chromalloy's broader strategy to grow independent solutions for the land-based turbine refurbishment market. As General Manager, Queune will lead TSL's operations across the UK, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and will provide executive oversight of Chromalloy's commercial interests in the United Kingdom - including the company's joint venture relationship with Rolls-Royce.

Most recently, Queune served as Executive Global Commercial Leader at GE Vernova, leading a $1.2B P&L global commercial organization focused on the aero-derivatives segment. He simultaneously served as Managing Director of GE Energy Services France. Prior to that, he spent eight years as Sales Director Europe for GE Gas Power, leading a $300M P&L sales team responsible for maintenance contracts and new power equipment across the continent. His GE career began in Glasgow, where he served as a Gas Turbine Performance Engineer and later Engineering Leader for GE Energy Services.

Earlier in his career, Queune earned the designation of Master Black Belt in Lean Six Sigma - GE's highest certification for operational excellence - and led a $4B P&L organization as part of GE's cross-functional continuous improvement program. He holds an Executive MBA from HEC School of Management, a Master's in Gas Turbine Technology from Cranfield University, and an engineering degree in Thermodynamics from INSA Rouen.

"Olivier's career at GE and GE Vernova is exactly the kind of background that makes him the right leader for TSL," said Chris Celtruda, chief executive officer, Chromalloy. "He has spent more than two decades at the center of the aero-derivative and power services market - managing large P&Ls, leading sales teams across Europe, and building the kind of customer relationships that drive long-term growth. That experience translates directly to what we are building at TSL, and I am confident he will accelerate our momentum in Scotland and across the power sector."

"Power is one of the most important growth vectors for Chromalloy, and TSL is central to that strategy," said Brion Patt, Vice President of Energy Market and Programs, Chromalloy. "The demand for independent, high-quality service solutions for land-based gas turbines is growing, and we are investing to meet it. Olivier brings deep commercial and technical experience in exactly this space - he knows these platforms, he knows these customers, and he has managed businesses of this scale and complexity at the highest levels. We are thrilled to have him leading TSL."

"I am genuinely excited to join Chromalloy and the TSL team," said Queune. "I began my engineering career in Glasgow, and returning to lead this business at such a pivotal moment feels like a full-circle opportunity. TSL has strong capabilities and a clear path forward. I look forward to collaborating with the team to deliver the technical expertise and responsiveness our customers depend on."

Queune's appointment was effective July 1, 2026. He will be based in Glasgow.

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About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, and repair services for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For 75 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-certified, third-party Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) and Designated Engineering Representative (DER) solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over twenty locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded. Chromalloy has developed and received FAA approval on over sixty gas path PMA parts, which have safely flown in excess of six-billion-part flight hours. Chromalloy's PMA parts are certified by the FAA to be equivalent to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) part.

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Chromalloy: marketing@chromalloy.com

SOURCE: Chromalloy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/chromalloy-appoints-olivier-queune-as-general-manager-of-turbine-services-lim-1185404