Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) today announced that it will participate in an investor fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Virtual Ophthalmology Symposium.

Presentation Details

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026

Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Live Presentation: Available on Kiora's Investor Relations homepage at ir.kiorapharma.com

Replay: Available for 90 days on Kiora's Investor Relations Events page at ir.kiorapharma.com/news-events/events

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for retinal disease. We target critical pathways underlying retinal diseases using innovative small molecules to slow, stop, or restore vision loss. KIO-301 is being developed initially for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, with potential to expand into choroideremia and Stargardt disease. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-104 is being developed for the treatment of macular edema due to retinal inflammation. It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory, and small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH).

In addition to news releases and SEC filings, we expect to post information on our website, www.kiorapharma.com, and social media accounts that could be relevant to investors. We encourage investors to follow us on X and LinkedIn as well as to visit our website and/or subscribe to email alerts.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303675

Source: Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc.