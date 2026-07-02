Reflow Medical, Inc. announces that the Medical University of Graz has enrolled the first patient in the DEEPER CHALLENGE clinical trial. This investigator-initiated, single-center, single-arm, prospective study, supported by a grant, investigates early vessel recoil following below-the-knee treatment using the Spur Peripheral Retrievable Scaffold System in combination with a commercially available drug-coated balloon.

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The study investigates early vessel recoil following below-the-knee treatment using the Spur Peripheral Retrievable Scaffold System in combination with a commercially available drug-coated balloon.

The study plans to enroll up to 40 patients with chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI) across two distinct cohorts: patients with diabetes and patients with end-stage renal disease receiving hemodialysis for at least six months, with women comprising no less than 50 percent of each cohort.

The study aims for a better understanding of the mechanical response of vessels immediately following treatment in patient populations that often experience complex lesion morphology and higher rates of restenosis. The primary endpoint is early vessel recoil, assessed by angiography within 15 minutes after treatment. Secondary endpoints include major adverse limb events, mortality, and reintervention outcomes through 12 months, and hemodynamic outcomes through 30 days.

"This study is an important step in understanding early vessel recoil in challenging below-the-knee interventions," said Dr. Katharina Kurzmann-Gütl, Principal Investigator at the Medical University of Graz. "By focusing on selective patient cohorts and ensuring balanced female representation, this research aims to generate data that more accurately reflects the clinical realities of treating complex peripheral artery disease."

"Patients with end-stage kidney disease or diabetes are often underrepresented in CLTI studies, despite facing higher risks of restenosis and limb-threatening ischemia, while females are underrepresented in most medical studies," added Prof. Marianne Brodmann, Co-Investigator and Head of the Division of Angiology at the Medical University of Graz. "This study's specific inclusion criteria and focus on early vessel recoil will provide insights into the vessel's immediate mechanical response after endovascular therapy."

"We are pleased to support this investigator-initiated study led by the Medical University of Graz, which addresses important questions in below-the-knee disease," said Dejan Ilic, Vice President of Global Marketing at Reflow Medical. "The study reflects our continued commitment to collaborating with physicians to advance clinically driven research in high-risk patient populations."

About Reflow Medical, Inc.

Reflow Medical is a global company that partners with leading physicians to develop innovative technologies addressing unmet clinical needs in the endovascular treatment of complex cardiovascular disease. The company's portfolio includes coronary and peripheral microcatheters, crossing catheters, and its proprietary Retrievable Scaffold Therapy (RST) platform. The coronary Cora Catheters line is FDA approved. The peripheral product line includes Wingman, Spex, Spex LP, and Spur, which have FDA clearance and CE Mark registration. Reflow Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

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Contacts:

Jennifer Carlyle

jcarlyle@reflowmedical.com

949-481-0399